Schroeder sues the Bundestag: he wants back the special privileges he enjoyed

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder sued the Bundestag, in the administrative court of Berlin, to regain the special privileges he had been deprived of in May. The German agency reports Dpaciting the politician’s lawyer, Michael Nagel. The Bundestag Budget Committee had decided to deprive the former chancellor of the offices and staff he is entitled to as a former head of government, in the wake of criticism from various quarters for continuing to work in Russian companies despite the invasion of ‘Ukraine. His right to a pension and security measures, on the other hand, had not been affected. For Schroeder’s lawyers, the commission’s decision of Bundestag it’s illegal”.

