Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain coach Alfred Schroeder, the Dutchman, revealed part of the philosophy he is working with this season in leading Al-Zaeem to compete for all titles locally and continentally, by preparing more than 22 players to participate at any time, in order to face the expected pressures, with the start of the AFC Champions League in the role of… Groups September 18th, as the current version of the tournament continues, in the timing of the local season, after the changes made by the Asian Confederation, with the aim of developing the most important continental forum for clubs.

Al Ain will play its first match on September 19 against Pakhtakor, champion of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent. The “Violets” need to achieve positive results to qualify from their group for the final rounds, and “Al-Zaeem” is required to return to competing for local titles, after leaving last season without any achievements.

Regarding the importance of the friendly matches that his team is playing during the current “international” break, as Al-Muharraq met Bahrain last Friday, and won 3-1, Schroeder said: “It is important to have experiences during the “FIFA Days”, and to face a strong team, especially since Al-Muharraq It includes distinguished elements, and it is also good that we gave most of the players the opportunity to play for 45 minutes, and there are those who participated for 90 minutes, so that they can maintain the required technical and physical level, especially since Al Ain has the second leg of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup ahead of it.”

Al-Ittihad newspaper indicated in a previous report that Al Ain’s technical staff is seeking to prepare more than 20 players to face the pressures of the current season, which the coach has now confirmed, stressing the importance of preparing substitutes in all positions. He said: “We have many international players who are participating.” With the national teams in the current period, and this is a good thing in itself, but it is also more important to see young players from the academy, because I would love to work with the club’s first team, and also for the future of the club, by paying attention to the academy’s talents.”

He added: “The technical staff wants to see the reserve players in the first team’s matches, and when we brought in the second row players to participate in the ‘friendly’, that was a big change for us, and we are happy with their performance, as we are working to prepare two Al Ain teams.”

Regarding the joining of 11 players from Al-Zaeem’s list to the national teams, he said: “This is normal for the big clubs, and reality requires them to provide the teams with many international players, and we now have 11 players, and therefore I also made the decision to rest them last week in the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Bank Cup match.” We are making some simple changes in the return match next Thursday, and we are well aware that the first team players can also perform well in the next match, but we are looking at the readiness of the international players returning from the national teams, because they have not trained with us for a long time, and this is not good. Regarding preparations for the upcoming competitions, which include continental participation in the AFC Champions League, we should not think too much about that, and look at the positive side, which is that we are happy with the presence of many internationals who can make a difference for us.

Regarding Laba Kodjo, he said: “We will not risk the player, because he did not feel that he was in a good position, before the first leg, and now we have analyzed the situation, and we are completely certain that there are no problems. Rather, Laba is recovering well, even though he did not participate with his country’s national team.” He is working on a full recovery and will be ready soon.”