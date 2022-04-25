Berlin – Gerhard Schroeder is a Russian-paid businessman and should no longer be considered a statesman or former chancellor.

With very harsh tones, the German Social Democrats dumped the former leader, inviting him to leave the party: he should get out, asked a journalist to vice president Saskia Esken? “It should”, the dry reply of the co-president of the SPD.

It was the interview given to the New York Times over the weekend, in which Schroeder made it clear that he had no intention of leaving positions in the Russian energy giants.

A step, he explained, that he would take only if Moscow shut off gas to Germany and Europe. Speaking to the newspaper, the former chancellor who at the age of 78 chairs the supervisory board of Nord Streamin that of the oil group Rosneft and is a candidate for the top of Gazprom, he also reiterated that he is ready to mediate again with his friend Vladimir Putin: the Russian president would like an end to the conflict, “but a couple of points need to be clarified” , he said, adding that the hypothesis of war crimes must be investigated: Schroeder does not believe that the order of the Bucha massacre came from above.

Gerhard Schroeder

A position, the latter, dismissed as “absurd” by Esken, who spelled out at a press conference in Berlin: “Schroeder has been acting for years like a businessman, and we should stop perceiving him as a statesman or a former chancellor”.

“The relinquishment of his mandates in Russian business would have been necessary to save his reputation as a successful former chancellor and former leading chancellor. Unfortunately he has not followed this advice,” he explained yet.

The leaders of the SPD had already sent him a letter two months ago, asking him to give up his posts, but the former chancellor did not move an inch. Until clarification to Nyt.

And today he was also attacked by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, who from the pages of the Bild he thundered: “If Schroeder continues to cash in millions from the Kremlin war criminal as a lobbyist, he must think about freezing his accounts and the US could put him on a no fly list.” “In the light of his propaganda for the Kremlin, one wonders why he lives in Hanover and not Moscow. If he continues to work for murderers, one can only say: move to Moscow!”, Added Klitschko who considers him “co-responsible for the slaughter of Ukrainian women and children “.

Meanwhile, among the Social Democrats – also pressured on the question by the CDU conservatives, who have asked to expel him – 14 requests have already been submitted to the section of Lower Saxony, because Schroeder be thrown out of the party.

However, the procedure is long and complicated, explained Esken herself, and there is a special commission to take care of it. The embarrassing case of the former chancellor is fuel on the fire in a phase that sees the Social Democrats already in great difficulty, after the attacks by the Ukrainian Zelensky on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, uninvited in Kiev for his past Russian policy. And in the context of the strong pressure on Olaf Scholz, too cautious, according to many, on the delivery of heavy weapons. “The SPD does not have a ‘Putin problem’ – Esken replied at a press conference -. But we caught late the signs of the imperialist policy pursued by the Kremlin “.