Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder spoke about his understanding of the reasons for the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The interview with him was published by the edition Der spiegel…

“The discussion went in a different direction (and primarily because of America) about the admission of Georgia and Ukraine to NATO. It was nothing more than a strategy of encircling Russia, ”the newspaper quotes him as saying.

According to Schroeder, before that Russia was much more open to cooperation with NATO. If Ukraine joined NATO, Sevastopol would be on the territory of the alliance, he stressed.

The words of the former German Chancellor were commented on by the State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek. According to him, the politician expressed the main reason for the return of the peninsula to Russia.

He added that the inhabitants of Crimea, being a part of Ukraine, did not accept it as an independent state.

“Mentally, we remained part of the vast Russia. The enlargement of NATO, the Ukrainization, the “European values” we do not understand, only strengthened our confidence, “the deputy stressed.

Balbeck noted that Schroeder understands Russia better than other European politicians. RT…

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated following a coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014. Donbass did not recognize the new government, declaring independence, and after a referendum in which the majority of residents voted for reunification with Russia, Crimea returned to the Russian Federation. Ukraine and a number of countries do not recognize the voting results, although Moscow has repeatedly noted that the referendum was held in compliance with all international norms.