Gerhard Schroeder, former Federal Chancellor. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Gerhard Schröder is examining steps to prevent the loss of his former chancellor privileges – and throws in the oil company Rosneft. The date for a hearing in SPD party order proceedings is set.

Update from May 20, 3:45 p.m.: A first oral hearing will be held on June 15 in the SPD party order proceedings over former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s connections to Russia. The managing director of the SPD district in Hanover, Christoph Matterne, told the AFP news agency on Friday that he had informed everyone involved, including Schröder, about the date. According to this, 14 SPD branches have so far applied for a party order procedure that could lead to the expulsion of the former Chancellor from the party.

Matterne was unable to assess whether Schröder’s decision to resign from the board of directors of the Russian oil company Rosneft, which became known on Friday, will have an impact on the proceedings. This must be decided by the responsible arbitration committee, he said. They will certainly advise you on this. According to Matterne, it is still unclear whether Schröder himself will take part in the oral hearing. According to the applicable provisions, he could also be represented by legal counsel with SPD membership. Matterne assumed that June 15 alone would not be enough for the hearing. He had therefore already invited to another hearing for June 22nd.

Schröder paradox: former chancellor wants to take action against sanctions – and throws in the Putin group

First report from May 20th, 1.30 p.m.:

Hanover – The Bundestag had indirectly sanctioned Gerhard Schröder for his pro-Russian attitude. However, the former chancellor is not giving in without a fight: Schröder is having the decision by the Bundestag Budget Committee to abolish his former chancellor privileges legally reviewed.

There was also second, rather unexpected news from Schröder on Friday: the former SPD chancellor wants to leave the supervisory board of the Russian oil company Rosneft. Schröder, who is the head of the Rosneft supervisory board, said it was impossible for him to extend his mandate on the board, the company said on Friday. Details were not given. The German businessman Matthias Warnig is leaving the supervisory board with Schröder.

Gerhard Schröder has his privileges abolished and throws in the towel at Rosneft

Shortly before, lawyer Michael Nagel had received a report from mirror confirmed that Schröder will initiate a legal review of the withdrawal of his privileges. “I ask for your understanding that further questions will not be answered at this point in time,” said the dpa lawyer. Nagel had also defended Christian Wulff in the process of taking advantage, the ex-Federal President was acquitted in early 2014.

On Thursday, the budget committee in Berlin voted to close the former chancellor’s office. The approval of a corresponding application by the traffic light coalition is the preliminary climax of the ostracism of the former SPD leader because of his ongoing ties to Russia.

Schröder is said to lose his office – the official justification has nothing to do with the war in Russia and the Ukraine

For legal reasons, however, Schröder’s Russia and Putin relations were not the reason for the cancellation of the office. Rather, according to the traffic light application, financial support will depend on whether former top politicians actually still take on tasks. It was said that Schröder no longer accepted any obligations from his time as Chancellor.

Last year, more than 400,000 euros flowed from the state coffers for personnel expenses in Schröder’s office. According to the decision, the former chancellor is still entitled to a pension and personal protection. Gerhard Schröder initially did not comment on the matter. (dpa/aka)