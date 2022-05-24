Home page politics

Of: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Split

Ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder renounced the nomination for the Gazprom supervisory board. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to his own statements, former Chancellor Schröder refrained from nominating Gazprom’s supervisory board a long time ago. He announced that now.

Schröder waives nomination for Gazprom's supervisory board

Corona vaccination at children: All five to eleven year olds should be vaccinated

Christian Durr (FDP) wants to Bundeswehr billions Don't cheat: The parliamentary group leader of the FDP is pushing for a change in the Basic Law as part of the planned billions in payments to the Bundeswehr.

This politics– Ticker is continuously updated.

Former Chancellor Schröder will not be nominated for the board of directors of the Russian energy company Gazprom

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder: According to his own statements, ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder renounced his nomination for the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Gazprom a long time ago. He had already informed the company of this, the former chancellor announced on Tuesday evening on the online portal “Linkedin”. The authenticity of the post was loud dpa (German Press Agency) confirmed from his environment.

The Russian energy giant had nominated Schröder for a supervisory board position shortly before the Russian attack on Ukraine, in early February. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 30th. (With material from the dpa)

Corona vaccination: Five to eleven-year-old children should get a corona vaccination – advises the Stiko

New advice on Corona protection: The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) now also recommends healthy children between the ages of five and eleven receive a corona vaccination. You should initially only get one mRNA vaccine dose, it said in a message on Tuesday to update the vaccination recommendation, like the news agency dpa reports. So far, the committee had only recommended immunization in this age group if children had previous illnesses or people with a high corona risk in the area. However, after medical enlightenment, every child in this age group could be vaccinated.

Corona vaccination for children: The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has renewed its recommendation for five to eleven year olds. © Robert Michael/dpa

Billion payments debate: The parliamentary group leader of the FDP, Christian Dürr, has opposite Editorial network Germany declares that it “does not want to cheat” on the planned billion-dollar payments to the Bundeswehr. Specifically, Dürr said “We will not use tricks to finance the billions in aid for the Bundeswehr”. He continued: “It is impossible for us to weaken the debt brake with a simple majority.”

Christian Dürr is the leader of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The FDP parliamentary group leader is reacting to a push by SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. This one had in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung explained that should the Union reject the change in the law, there would be other ways of implementing the 100 billion euro financing. Mützenich said, “If Germany is in an emergency situation, Article 115 allows borrowing by a simple majority.” Article 115 sets the borrowing limit for the federal budget. Most recently, there was an exception in the context of the Corona crisis. The planned EUR 100 billion financial injection is still controversial in parts of the population the rearmament plans are seen as breaking a taboo.

Erdogan on Greece’s Prime Minister: “For me, Mitsotakis no longer exists”

Erdogan on Mitsotakis: The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him. Erdogan was reacting to statements by Mitsotakis, who had warned against supplying Turkey with F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has long been pushing for the purchase of US fighter jets, which the US has so far refused to do. The Turkish President said more precisely: “For me, Mitsotakis no longer exists. I will never agree to a meeting with him.” Experts suspect that Turkey could make its approval of Finland and Sweden joining NATO conditional on the delivery of the aircraft.

Kremlin opponent Navalny is being transferred to a stricter prison

Transfer to another prison: The Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny is transferred from his previous penal camp to a stricter prison. The city court in Moscow on Tuesday rejected an appeal against the judgment from a previous instance, as reported by the Interfax news agency. This becomes one nine-year prison sentence for Navalny, including for alleged fraud. Navalny had been imprisoned in a camp about 100 kilometers from the Russian capital since the beginning of last year.

Janine Wissler (Die Linke): Fighting candidacy for left party leadership conceivable

struggle for party leadership: The leader of the Left Party Janine Wissler has towards that Deutschlandfunk explains that she is preparing for candidatures for the left-wing party leadership. Wissler said she wanted to wait and see who would apply for party leadership in the coming days and then hold talks. “A good team that can trust each other” is important to her, according to the left chairwoman. Despite her party’s several defeats, Wissler decided to run again for the presidency. Since it is planned to lead the party with a dual leadership, another position should definitely be filled next to her at the party conference in June. So far there has only been speculation about possible other candidates.

The left is currently deeply divided and embroiled in a scandal surrounding sexual assault within the party. Wissler’s party recently missed the five percent hurdle in the Bundestag elections and the most recent state elections: there is a risk of the left-wing opposition in Parliament disappearing, the left is in free fall. Wissler also conceded that left-wing politicians had recently had opposing positions on issues such as climate protection, the Ukraine war or the corona pandemic. According to Wissler, it must be clear what the party stands for.

According to Unicef, Germans consume almost three earths

Resource consumption report: According to scientists from the Unicef ​​research center Innocenti, resource consumption in Germany is far too high. Studies show that 2.9 earths would be needed for the way of life of Germans on a global scale.

According to the report, while children in the world’s wealthiest countries grow up in comparatively healthy environments, most of these countries contribute disproportionately to global environmental degradation. The researchers come to the conclusion that if all people consumed as much as the population in the EU and OECD countries examined, 3.3 planets like Earth would be necessary.

