Of: Daniel Dillmann, Lucas Maier

The situation in the Ukraine war is also coming to a head diplomatically: the situation in the news ticker.

Ukrainians do not want to give up territory: 82% of respondents want to preserve Ukraine’s independence.

+++ 8.30 p.m.: According to his own statements, ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder renounced his nomination for the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Gazprom a long time ago. He also informed the company of this, said Schröder on Tuesday evening on the online portal Linkedin. The authenticity of the contribution was confirmed to the German Press Agency from its environment.

The Russian energy giant had nominated Schröder for a supervisory board post (see update from 5 p.m.). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 30th.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been criticized for his contacts with the Russian leadership and positions in Russian state-owned companies. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine war: Oppositionists call on the West from exile to be more united

+++ 7.45 p.m.: The Belarusian opposition activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya has spoken out from exile. The civil rights activist called on the West to be more united in the face of the Ukraine war, as the dpa reports. A victory for Ukraine in the war started by Russia is necessary for all peoples, said Tichanovskaya in the Lithuanian parliament in Vilnius.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the opposition leader declared herself the legitimate representative of the Belarusian people. She spread the statement via the Polish government broadcaster Belsat, citing her result in the 2020 presidential election in Belarus.

“Without free Ukraine there will be no free Belarus, and without free Belarus there will be no secure Ukraine and secure Europe,” Tikhanovskaya said on May 24. The civil rights activist thanked the Baltic EU country for supporting the democracy movement in Belarus in the fight against ruler Alexander Lukashenko, according to the dpa.

+++ 5 p.m.: The energy group Gazprom has officially nominated former chancellor Gerhard Schröder for a seat on the supervisory board. The state-owned company announced this on Tuesday afternoon.

+++ 1 p.m.: According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the West’s “dictatorial position” towards Russia is accelerating the development of his country’s economic relations with China. Moscow will only rely on itself and on those states that “have proven their reliability,” Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday night (May 24), according to state agencies Ria and Tass.

According to Lavrov, the future lies in the Eurasia region. In addition to China, he also named India and Iran as important partners. In his opinion, Russia should no longer rely on Western supplies. Rather, Russia will “seriously consider” whether it needs to resume relations if the West offers something.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine began three months ago, the US, the EU and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: the majority of Ukrainians remain involved – no country for peace

+++ 12.15 p.m.: According to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 82% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should not give up any territory for peace, according to the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent. Only 10% of Ukrainians polled felt that Ukraine should give up some of its territories in order to create peace and maintain its independence.

First report from Tuesday, May 24, 12:30 p.m.: According to information from the Kremlin, Russia is also ready to resume negotiations on a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. “For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue,” said Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in the talks, according to the state news agency TASS. But the first step must come from Kyiv.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: more and more dead

The losses on both sides are piling up. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict almost three months ago lost more than 200 planes, over 1300 tanks and nearly 30,000 soldiers. Things are no better for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke of up to 1,000 casualties per day and warned his country of difficult weeks that would lie ahead for the residents.

In the midst of this mixed situation, Volodymyr Zelenskyj has now called for direct talks with Russia again – specifically with its President, Vladimir Putin. Putin is the only official in Russia whom Zelenskyy can already meet. The Ukrainian President said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the same time, Zelenskyy also emphasized that negotiations on a ceasefire in the Ukraine war would become increasingly difficult. Reports of war crimes by Russian troops would reach him daily. Moscow, in turn, denies any involvement in attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: the decision lies with Putin

It remains unclear whether, under these circumstances, there will actually be negotiations about a ceasefire or even an end to the Ukraine war. For Zelenskyy, on the other hand, it is clear where the decision-making power lies: in the Kremlin Moscow. “The President of the Russian Federation decides everything,” said the Ukrainian President in Davos. The war cannot be ended without Vladimir Putin.

Negotiators including from the Turkey had repeatedly tried to negotiate a ceasefire in the past few weeks. But the talks had stalled. According to Reuters news agency, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed on Ukrainian television last week that it was impossible to end the war without diplomatic efforts. (dil/dpa)