Of: George Anastasiadis

A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Markus Scholz/dpa/Klaus Haag

The SPD is more present in government offices than it has been for a long time. But the picture that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party has recently been giving is pathetic. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In terms of the number of government offices it holds, the SPD is the completely renewed German “state party”. It provides the chancellor and no fewer than eight of the 16 prime ministers, as well as a number of federal ministers. But the picture she is currently giving is no less pathetic than that of the Union, which has been torn apart in Merkel’s 16 years of government. There is not just Chancellor Scholz, who is clearly unwilling to lead. The SPD also affords itself a paid agent of Putin in ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, another henchman of the Kremlin in Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig and Ministers Karl Lauterbach (health) and Christine Lambrecht (defense) by far the weakest heads of department in the federal cabinet.

Putin buddy Schröder can continue to pull the strings in the Labor Party

There is an acute need for action for party leaders Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. But Putin buddy Schröder can continue to pull his strings in the Labor Party completely undisturbed (taxpayers are still paying for his costly parlour), Schwesig pretends that their climate and environmental foundation is not a Kremlin front organization for enforcing the Baltic Sea pipeline, and Lambrecht of all people , which came to defense policy like the virgin to the child, is intended to guarantee Germany’s security in the worst war in generations. Not to mention the panic minister Lauterbach, who is so offended by the failure of his compulsory vaccination that he is already predicting a new killer virus for the Germans in the fall. Spring awakening with the SPD.

A lot happened when, of all people, the Green Ministers Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock became the beacons of hope for a clear majority of German citizens, and deservedly so, by the way. The time-honored social democracy should really give the pause for thought.