Home page politics

Split

Will Gerhard Schröder get on the EU sanctions list? © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been criticized for his closeness to Russia. The case also stirs up the discussion about the alimony of former heads of government.

Update from May 19, 2:32 p.m: Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who has been criticized for his contacts with Russia, has to relinquish some of his privileges. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag decided on Thursday to liquidate Schröder’s office – but the SPD politician should continue to receive a pension and personal protection, as the dpa learned from committee circles.

Because of relations with Russia: EU Parliament wants sanctions against Gerhard Schröder

First report from May 19th: Brussels – Since the beginning of the Russian invasion war against Ukraine, former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) has been under increasing criticism. It was recently announced that the traffic light would cut his funds and drastically cut Schröder’s special rights. The EU is now also reacting. A large majority of the European Parliament voted in favor of EU sanctions against ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. The reason is the ongoing activity of the SPD politician for Russian state companies such as the energy company Rosneft, according to a resolution passed in Brussels on Thursday.

Parliament’s step is likely to increase the pressure on the responsible EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Foreign Affairs Commissioner, Josep Borrell, to submit a proposal for Schröder’s inclusion on the EU sanctions list. If this is then accepted, Schröder’s existing assets in the EU could be frozen.

Because of relations with Russia: EU Parliament wants sanctions against Gerhard Schröder

Schröder was Chancellor from 1998 to 2005. He then took on tasks for the pipeline company Nord Stream, Russia’s Gazprom and the energy company Rosneft, among others. Because he did not distance himself from this after the start of the Ukraine war, the SPD leadership asked him to leave the party. There are also motions for expulsion from the party. The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP also wants to cut the 78-year-old’s office and employees. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag probably wanted to vote on Thursday.

The text of the European Parliament now calls on the EU states to “extend the list of people subject to EU sanctions to European board members of large Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive money from Russia “.

The EU Parliament names former EU heads of government such as Wolfgang Bowl (Austria) and François Fillon (France), who recently resigned from their posts at Russian companies. They demand “emphatically that other politicians, such as Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder, do the same”. Kneissl is a non-party former foreign minister of Austria and a member of the Rosneft supervisory board. (dpa/aka)