Gerhard Schröder is honored in Hanover for 60 years of SPD membership. That doesn’t go down well with the party leadership.

Hanover – Will Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin also send his personal congratulations? Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Gerhard Schröder seems to be closer to his old friend from Moscow than to his SPD. He has been a member for 60 years now. For this, the former chancellor will be honored by the SPD district of Hanover on October 27th, as its managing director Christoph Matterne confirmed.

SPD district of Hanover honors Schröder: certificate with signatures of the party leaders

In a non-public event, Schröder receives a certificate and a pin. The party leaders Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil signed the certificate. This is definitely worth mentioning, as the Swabian was one of the Social Democrats who suggested that the 79-year-old should leave the party because of his controversial position regarding the Russian war of aggression. On the other hand, Klingbeil spoke out against the expulsion of the native of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schröder’s honor is anything but uncontroversial. His local Hannover Oststadt-Zoo association toyed with the idea of ​​foregoing the homage. But Hanover’s former mayor Herbert Schmalstieg stepped in and was supposed to give the laudatory speech. The welcoming speech will be given by Bundestag member Matthias Miersch as chairman of the SPD district of Hanover. It is rather unusual for the district to take over the organization instead of the local association.

SPD board against Schröder honor: Annoyance because of upcoming state elections

Dietmar Nietan also doesn’t like the appointment at all. Dem Daily Mirror (Article behind a paywall) the SPD treasurer said: “The honor is based on a decision by the SPD district of Hanover.” The party executive committee has not planned anything in this direction: “I would also speak out against such an honor in the party executive committee.”

Referring to party circles, the newspaper goes on to say that there is anger in the SPD leadership about the plans in Schröder’s political hometown. Especially since there are state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8th and the SPD is already threatened with poor results in both federal states. In the Free State, the Chancellor’s Party received just nine percent of participants in recent surveys.

The fear is that the Schröder news could cost more votes. According to that Daily Mirror Both SPD regional associations in the election campaign initially did not want to comment on the honor. They are obviously of the opinion that no matter what they say, it could be used against them in the hot phase.

Schröder is honored in Hanover: Laudator sees “very, very great achievements”

There will be no major official ceremony in Hanover, even if the party guidelines stipulate this. Instead, around 50 guests are invited, including friends of Schröder and members of his cabinet. Again Daily Mirror reported, the SPD district of Hanover did not want to name any names and referred to “data protection reasons”. But the newspaper claims to have learned that the honor in the Kurt Schumacher House is increasing.

Laudator Schmalstieg said: “We want to honor Gerhard Schröder for what he achieved as Prime Minister in Lower Saxony, also for Hanover, and as Federal Chancellor.” He would mention his “very, very great achievements”. Schröder condemned Russia’s war. It was a mistake that he didn’t stop his job at Gazprom immediately. “But that is by no means a reason to isolate a former Chancellor,” says Schmalstieg.

Gerhard Schröder: His political career

In the SPD since: 1963 Federal Chairman of the Jusos from: 1978 to 1980 Prime Minister of Lower Saxony from: 1990 to 1998 Chancellor of: 1998 to 2005 SPD chairman of: 1999 to 2004

But things have long since become pretty lonely around Schröder in the SPD. In 2022, numerous local associations even sought to be excluded from the party. However, this was rejected by the SPD arbitration court, and in May 2023 the party’s Federal Arbitration Commission confirmed in the final instance that Schröder could remain a SPD member. Several appeals were rejected. (mg, with dpa and afp)