Important setback for the Lakers in their struggle to avoid the play-in, a hole in which they can fall despite the return of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Vogel’s team is going to be without Dennis Schröder for the next two weeks by being in direct contact with a positive for COVID-19. The German guard is not infected at the moment, but must present a series of negatives in a row in the tests to be able to return to the slopes safely. This is how Shams Charania and Bill Oram, from The Athletic.

This comes at the worst moment, be it a health emergency that leaves sports competition in the background. There are 13 days left until the Lakers finish their games in the regular phase and are going to play without their metronome.

To the Lakers the season has become more expensive, The goal that since LeBron and Davis fell has been difficult for them: do not fall for the dreaded play-in. But right now they are tied with both fifth, the Mavericks, and seventh, the Blazers. This last place is valid to play one or two games and ensure the pass to the playoffs, but two consecutive defeats leave you out at the first exchange.

This is not the first time this has happened to Schröder. In February he was out of the discipline of the franchise for eight days for the same reason.

The Lakers will have to shoot Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker for the last games of the regular season. With them Vogel will have to lead the situation to be fifth or sixth and avoid additional games, which with the physical condition of the team is not the most recommended.

The withdrawal period can range from ten to fourteen days. The end of the season for Los Angeles is right there, at thirteen from today.

Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Pelicans they are the rivals that remain.

Schröder has started every game he has played this season, his first after being traded by the Thunder in the fall. 59 games, 59 starts. He is at 15.5 points and 5.8 assists per appointment, numbers higher than his career even though he has more competition to do them.