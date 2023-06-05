Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Gerhard Schröder and Soyeon Schröder-Kim traveled to Ankara for a “special occasion” – probably for the inauguration of the Turkish President.

Ankara – Smiling faces in the presidential palace in Ankara: Gerhard Schröder apparently attended the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The former chancellor traveled to Turkey with his wife Soyeon Schröder-Kim – probably to cultivate personal acquaintances.

That suggests a photo that Soyeon Schröder-Kim on Instagram has posted. “Greetings from Ankara!” wrote the former Chancellor’s wife. “My birthday party in Turkey for the first time and then also for this special occasion!” The couple can also be seen in official pictures in the presidential palace, for example together with ex-Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Ex-Federal President Christian Wulff was Germany’s official envoy.

Schröder a friend of Erdoğan and Putin

Gerhard Schröder was the seventh Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005. Afterwards it was SPD-Politician worked for Russian energy companies for many years. Still applies Schröder as a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was also reflected in German foreign policy. Because of his close ties to Moscow, which he did not give up even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many party members and local organizations unsuccessfully called for Schröder to be thrown out of the SPD.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and his wife Soyeon Schröder-Kim attended the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. (Archive photo) © ari/Imago

Most recently, Gerhard Schröder and Soyeon Schröder-Kim attended a reception at the Russian Embassy on the anniversary of the victory over the Nazis. The business development agency NRW.Global Business then separated from Schröder-Kim.

Schröder also maintained good relations with Erdoğan. In 2005 he praised the Turkish president’s “impressive leadership”. The former chancellor was already present at the ceremony for Erdoğan’s inauguration in 2018, at that time still as the official representative of Germany.

Erdoğan celebrates another election victory

Just over a week ago, the Islamic conservative and authoritarian Erdoğan won the runoff against challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The AKP politician has been re-elected for five years with 52 percent of the vote.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also attended Erdoğan’s swearing-in ceremony. During his visit to Ankara, he wanted to persuade the Turkish ruler to give up his opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership. Other guests included Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the heads of government of Azerbaijan and Armenia and numerous African countries. Chancellor Olaf Scholz Erdoğan has already congratulated him on his election victory and invited him to Berlin. (lrg/afp)