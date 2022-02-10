Schröder and Theis swap teams



Blockbuster switch on deadline day in the NBA – Harden to Philly



Will probably play in Houston in the future: Dennis Schröder (r.).

new York Shortly before the end of the trade deadline in the NBA, there were some spectacular changes and barter transactions. Two German internationals are also involved.







According to media reports, the two national basketball players Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis are swapping their NBA teams. As the ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who is usually very well informed, reported on Thursday, the last day of the change period, Schröder (28) will play for the Houston Rockets – Theis’ previous team. The 29-year-old is moving to the Boston Celtics, who only signed Schröder at the beginning of the season and for whom Theis was active for the first three years of his NBA career. The deal was initially not confirmed.

In the NBA, players rarely have a say in such deals. Schröder had played for the Los Angeles Lakers before moving to Boston. He got there through a Lakers swap deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, for whom he had previously played two years. His first team in the NBA was the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2018.

Theis signed a contract with the Rockets in August, but has not been used at all in the past few weeks and was last active on January 14th. Theis began his NBA career in 2017 with the Celtics. He was then sent to the Chicago Bulls last season and went from there to Houston in the summer. Both the Celtics and the Rockets have so far fallen far short of their own expectations this season.







According to media reports, basketball superstar James Harden (32) is meanwhile moving from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers. According to ESPN and The Athletic, Australian Ben Simmons should go to the Nets for this.

A few hours before the trade deadline at 9 p.m. CET, various NBA experts reported the deal as perfect. The Nets are also said to receive Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, with Paul Millsap also moving to the 76ers.

Harden, league MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2018, was only traded from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn in January 2021. There he should make the Nets a real championship contender alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

