DThis news leaves no one unmoved: Gerhard Schröder and Oskar Lafontaine, the great old enfants terribles of social democracy, have reconciled. A good 24 years after Lafontaine resigned from Chancellor Schröder as finance minister and also gave up his job as SPD leader, according to “Stern”, the two met and spoke at Lafontaine’s house through the mediation of old companion Reinhard Klimmt. Soyeon Schröder-Kim and Sahra Wagenknecht, the couple’s current wives, are said to have been present at the secret meeting in May. Unfortunately it wasn’t us. But we can vividly imagine how that happened.

A solid residential building near the French border. It’s 6 p.m. A couple gets out of a dark VW sedan and rings the doorbell. The host opens.

Oskar: Gerd.

Gerd: Oscar.

Oskar: And . . . So-ye-ohn, right?

Soyeon (beaming): Ssoyann. Good evening!

Gerd: Everything’s fine as long as you don’t say sayonara (laughs loudly).

The men stand opposite each other somewhat indecisively, then shake hands, which leads to an awkward pat on the back and finally an embrace. Soyeon gives Oskar a shallow gift. Then she and Gerhard begin to take off their shoes.

Oskar: No fuss, just leave your shoes on. . .

Soyeon: No way, we’re taken care of! (Gets two pairs of felt slippers from her purse.)

Gerd (raises one foot up): Red socks! (Laughs loudly)

Oscar: Yes, ha ha. Sahra also leaves her shoes on at home. Hmm, actually always.

Gerd: Where is she, the good one? At Lanz again? (laughs complaining)

Oskar: No, in the kitchen.

Gerd: Magic something nice for us, okay?

Oskar: Sahra? (laughs up) No, Sahra doesn’t cook. I always do that. She’s still on her cell phone, the reception isn’t good out here, it’s still best in the kitchen. I think she’s on the phone saying “Hard but fair”. Or . . . with lance.

Gerd: This is also a town here, what is it called? Däubler-Gmelin?

Oskar: Merzig-Silvingen.

Gerd: Yes, yes, Silvana-Koch-Mehrin (laughs barkingly).

Oskar unpacks the present. It is a framed picture of the Schröder couple.

Oskar: That’s . . . that is . . . a picture.

Soyeon (beaming): An etching. By Markus Lüpertz!

Gerd: Well, a copy. The original hangs above our toilet.

Sahra comes out of the kitchen. Oskar puts the picture upside down on the display case.

Sahra: Good evening, Ms. Schröder-Kim. Good evening, Mr. Schröder.

Gerd ignores her outstretched hand and hugs Sahra tightly to him.

Gerd (moody): You can also call me former chancellor. (points to Oscar) He’s just the old finance minister.

Oscar: Wait a minute! I was also prime minister, party leader, parliamentary group leader, mayor and Juso chairman in Saarland. And class representative!

Gerd: Yes, yes. Sachtma, how do you stand it here in the wasteland?

Sarah (adjusts her updo again): I’m often in Berlin. And whether there is so much more going on in Hanover. . .

Gerd: But hello! Klaus Meine always stops by. And the Maschmeyer and whatever they are called. (His expression darkens.) At least have she always stopped by.



A little later all four are sitting at the dining table. Sahra and Oskar eat Oskar’s boeuf bourguignon. There are two artichokes each on Gerd’s and Soyeon’s plates.

Soyeon: We’re so sorry that you made all the effort in vain. I thought Reinhard told you that we would bring our own food.

Gerd (displeased): After 6 p.m. only artichokes. Artichokes every evening.

Soyeon: The doctor said you should eat low-carb.

Gerd (looks longingly at the beef bourguignon): Smells good though.