From: Sonja Thomaser

The epic male enmity between ex-Chancellor Gehard Schröder and his ex-Finance Minister Oskar Lafontaine appears to have been resolved.

Merzig – More than 24 years after their falling out, ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and the former are looking SPD-Boss and Federal Finance Minister Oskar Lafontaine apparently wants reconciliation. According to information from star The two met in May at a secret meeting in Lafontaine’s house in Saarland for a five-hour conversation. Now Schröder congratulates his former rival on his 80th birthday in advance.

According to confidants, the wives So-yeon Schröder-Kim and Sahra Wagenknecht were also present at the previously secret meeting in the spring. Schröder and Lafontaine therefore temporarily withdrew in order to work through their history and their rift in private. Current questions were also discussed, it was said. Schröder and Lafontaine have spoken on the phone again since then.

Schröder: “Let old frictions become history”

Lafontaine turns 80 this Saturday, Schröder wrote for the star a congratulatory message. It says, among other things: “Turning 80 years old is certainly a reason to let old frictions become history.” Schröder also thanked Lafontaine for his “decades of friendship.”

The break between Lafontaine and Schröder in 1999 not only created an epic male enmity, it also changed the political landscape, especially on the left. Reconciliation seemed unthinkable until now.

Gerhard Schröder (Chancellor-designate) and Oskar Lafontaine during a SPD party conference in Bonn in 1998. (Archive image) © imago

Schröder and Lafontaine: falling out in 1999

After the red-green election victory in 1998, Lafontaine was finance minister under Chancellor Schröder and continued to be SPD party leader. The last known correspondence between the two took place on the afternoon of March 11, 1999. At that time, a letter from Lafontaine reached Schröder’s Bonn chancellor’s office by messenger. It said: “Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor, I hereby resign as Federal Minister of Finance. Kind regards, Oskar Lafontaine.”

He resigned from all offices and then distanced himself more and more from his political home and his former companions. In 2005 he finally switched to the newly founded WASG party, which later merged with the PDS Left Party merged, in which Lafontaine then took over important functions. (so with afp)

