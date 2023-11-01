The World Cup has not forgotten him. But Dennis Schröder, the MVP in September in the Philippines in the tournament that culminated with the triumph of his Germany, knows that he has another mission now that the NBA season has restarted: to take his new team, the Toronto Raptors, as high as possible . The Canadians will be on the field against Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 9.30pm Italian time in NBA Sundays, the European prime time matches that the league hopes to make a permanent fixture. “It’s always nice for me to face European players in the most beautiful basketball championship in the world, but I will try to beat him,” says Schröder from Toronto.