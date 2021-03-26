Nicole Schott raised both fists in the air, relieved. With a strong freestyle at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, the 24-year-old five-time German champion was able to move up to 18th place on Friday. In doing so, she secured an Olympic starting place for the German Ice Skating Union at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. “I’m satisfied, I fought and didn’t give up,” said the native of Essen, who trains in Oberstdorf.

After the short program, Schott, who wore a pendant with the Olympic rings as a talisman around her neck, was in 20th place. “I did what I set out to do,” she said after her freestyle for Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”, with which she got a total of 172.80 points.

It could have been a few more points if two jumps hadn’t made minor mistakes. “I was way too fast and hectic, I wanted to run from one element to the next,” said Schott, beaming after the happy ending. “That led to uncleanliness.”

16-year-old becomes world champion

The women’s medal battle ended with a Russian triple triumph. The new world champion was Anna Tscherbakowa two days before her 17th birthday, who won her World Cup premiere with 233.17 points. Elisaveta Tuktamisheva won World Cup silver. The 2015 world champion received 220.46 points and celebrated a great comeback on the world stage. From twelfth place after the short freestyle, the jumping miracle Alexandra Trusowa climbed to bronze.

In the men’s competition, Paul Fentz from Berlin did not make it into the freestyle and was eliminated early as number 26. For this, the pair skaters Annika Hocke / Robert Kunkel, who also live in the capital, were able to get a Beijing ticket.

For the German ice dance masters Katharina Müller / Tim Dieck (Gütersloh / Dortmund) even reaching the freestyle finals on their World Cup debut is a success. You danced to 17th place in the short program and now have the prospect of securing an Olympic starting place. “There were two small mistakes. Otherwise it went well. It was like taking a breath, ”said Katharina Müller.

The European champions Viktoria Sinizina / Nikita Kazalapow also reach for the title at the world championships. The Russian duo, who won silver in the 2019 World Cup, took the lead with 88.15 points. However, their American pursuers Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue (86.05 points) and Madison Chock / Evan Bates (85.15) still have a chance of winning gold.

The four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron from France have decided not to participate in the World Cup. You want to concentrate fully on the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.