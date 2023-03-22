Schools | Young people aspire to become airplane fitters and IB high school in Vantaa – See the number of applicants from the schools

In the joint application that just ended, the popularity of vocational education grew in Vantaa, but the special lines of upper secondary schools were also of interest to many.

Tuesday in the joint application for secondary education that ended, more young people specifically wanted vocational training in Vantaa than before.

Vantaa vocational college had almost a thousand primary applicants apply for the training leading to the Varia degree, which is about 43 percent of those who applied to the educational institution in Vantaa.

The number increased from the previous year by almost a hundred, although the age groups finishing primary school are also growing in the capital region.

Varia’s most popular was again the basic degree in aircraft installation, where there are more than six applicants per one starting position. The electrical and automation sector was also popular. The number of applicants increased compared to last year in building technology, hair and beauty care, and information and communication technology.

55 percent of the applicants chose a high school as their first wish. In other words, there were 0.96 applicants per starting place in Finnish-speaking high schools and 0.59 in Vantaa’s only Swedish-speaking high school.

The most popular destination was the IB line of Tikkurila high school and the second most popular was the music line of Vaskivuori high school.

The most popular of the general high school courses was at Sotungi high school. There were more applicants for the general courses at Lumo and Martinlaakso high schools than last year.

Last fall, 50 applicants applied as their primary wish for the preparatory education for the degree (tuva). Tuva combines previous high school grades and training for upper secondary school and vocational training.

The names of those selected for the training will be published on June 15 at the earliest.

Young people finishing their primary school are currently subject to extended compulsory education. If the young person is left without a place in the joint application, the municipality of residence is responsible for helping to find a place for the fall. For example, there is a constant demand for tuva training.