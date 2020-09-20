Jaipur: Due to Corona, private and government schools of Rajasthan, which have been closed for almost seven months, are opening since Monday, but the schools will not be able to start their studies. According to the guidelines issued by the state education department on its behalf, according to the guidelines of the central government, children from class 9 to 12 will be able to come to school with permission from their parents, but the ban on education through classes in schools Will be

Apart from this, no school will be able to conduct any kind of examination during this period. The children coming to school will be able to solve their problems by talking to their teacher about their education curiosity and problems etc.

Before the schools are opened, the protocols have to be followed to prevent corona. Schools will have to fulfill the conditions like sanitizing the school building and campus, following the social distancing in the school and cleaning the water tanks.

In school, children should not share things like book, copy, pan and pencil with each other, school management also has to take special care of it.

Tell that in view of the increasing cases of corona in Rajasthan, the State Government has imposed Section 144 in eleven cities of the state including Jaipur. After this, any kind of religious or social event will be banned and more than five people will not be able to gather at one place. This restriction will remain in force till 31 October. A maximum of fifty people can attend the wedding ceremony and a maximum of twenty people will attend the funeral.

