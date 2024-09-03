Schools | We are now absent from classes with permission – Tampere schools are seeing a new phenomenon, and the reason may surprise you

Schools|We asked the director of education of the city of Tampere why authorized absences increased significantly in some schools.

Authorized ones the number of absences has increased in almost all schools in the city of Tampere. This is clear from the city’s data on school absences for the 2023–2024 school year.

Kämmenniemi middle school had the most permission to be out of school, an average of 46.3 hours per student. The number of authorized absence hours increased by 24.3 hours compared to the previous school year.