The administrations of private schools in the Northern Emirates warned of the frequent absence of many students from classes on Friday, stressing that it is a “normal school day.”

She pointed out that “some students tolerate absence on Friday for unacceptable reasons,” adding that she decided to take evaluation exams and deduct part of the behavioral marks for students who are absent on Friday, to oblige them to attend school hours.

And school administrations sent text messages to the students’ families, explaining that the students must come to school on Friday, as is the case on any other school day, or seek permission if there is an acceptable excuse or a health problem.

She explained that some students insist on being absent, or attending later than the school hours, and missing important scientific classes, which confuses teachers and the administrative staff, and forces them to repeat exams, calling on the students’ families to urge their children to adhere to the school hours and not to be absent, and prevent them from staying up late. at night on electronic and smart devices, as it is one of the factors that help students not sleep, and not take enough rest, and thus cause them to miss school or arrive late, noting that «this leads to a lower level of their studies, especially after lowering their scores in signs of behavior. And they missed the assessment exams.” And she confirmed that the assessment exams will be rescheduled and approved on Friday, to oblige students to attend and not be absent, and to prepare to take exams and participate in semester projects and scientific events.

She indicated that the heads of departments communicate by telephone with the families of absent students to find out the reasons for absence before registering the student as “absent” in the attendance and absence list through the electronic system, adding that most absences are for unsatisfactory reasons, and in some cases the schools do not receive a convincing response from the students’ families regarding Their children are absent.