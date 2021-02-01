Schools Vantaa School’s indoor air survey was censored before being published on the city’s website – “Confidentiality for which there is no legal basis”

The farm center defends the strict guidance given to consultants by not wanting to get caught in data breaches.

Vantaa A special uproar has arisen from the indoor air survey at Simonkallio School.

A version of the research report, which was completed almost two years ago, has been published on the City of Vantaa’s website, in which the sections referring to indoor air symptoms and the facts that appeared during the opening of the structures have been blackened out.

The issue was raised last week at a meeting of Vantaa City Council, when the council discussed the initiatives of 16 delegates on the transparency of indoor air reports. According to the initiative, indoor air issues in buildings are not communicated openly enough and the flow of information and documentation should be improved.

A report published on the city’s website, stamped as the privacy version of the Simonkallio school, mentions that a project plan for the renovation of the building is being prepared. A comparison between the original text and the text published by the city shows that the sentence stating that there was a symptom of indoor air in the various rooms of the building has been removed.

Similarly, the reference to the purpose of the study was to determine not only the structural layers, the condition and the humidity situation, but also the cause of the indoor air symptom.

Deleted there was also the conclusion of the study that the most obvious cause of the indoor air symptom was the microbial damage of the insulation layers and partitions of the old midsoles, the overpressure of the pipe ducts in relation to the interior during the day, and leaky hatches and penetrations.

Vice-Chairman of the Vanvary Indoor Air Committee, a joint organization of the Vantaa Parents’ Associations Sirkku Pasanen composed the image below of the original and censored report text. You can browse the full report classified as a privacy version on the Vantaa website.

Information on the Simonkallio school indoor air report has been blacked out on the Vantaa website. In the screenshot below the original text is a version published on the city’s website.­

Accredited Sirpa Kauppinen (green) shared a photo on Facebook just before Monday’s council meeting.

After more than an hour of boiling, some of the delegates, including the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Indoor Air Affairs Sami Kanerva (Kok) defended the city’s information line and saw no particular problems with it.

However, many delegates wanted grounds for censoring reports posted on websites.

The encryption policy was a new thing for politicians, as no one had previously compared the original text and the privacy version in such a tangible way before.

Its better EU data protection regulation than law on publicity of the activities of the authority do not justify such extensive encryption. The activities of the authority, including various reports and studies, are public, unless otherwise provided.

A list of documents to be classified can be found in Article 24 of the Public Authorities Act. Business secrets of private companies and documents related to the finances or mental health of individuals can be classified.

The privacy setting, on the other hand, determines personal information. These are them information enabling the person to be identified.

Vantaa Farm Center justifies the encryption of data with the general guidance adopted by the Advisory Committee on Indoor Air Affairs last autumn.

Indoor air spokesperson Jaana Åbergin according to the city does not want to take the risk of making a mistake in the spirit of the law.

“We do a lot of indoor air research with indoor air consultants every year, the consultants write reports. According to the guidelines, at least terms that mention symptom or health will be removed from the privacy version of the report. This is to ensure that there are no references to symptomatic information, ”Åberg replies by e-mail.

Vantaa has, in the instructions sent to the consultants, ordered the concealment of all passages which mention the symptom or health information. Consultants must also encrypt all names and signatures, personal information, personal address information. This is also the case for laboratory analysis responses.

The data protection version also includes encrypted security floor plans, burglary control, access control, camera monitoring, locking diagram, safety net and terminal location.

Only the names of the employees of the City Center of Vantaa may be displayed in the data protection version. The name and contact details of the company that conducted the survey may be displayed.

Åberg emphasizes that the original reports are preserved and can always be requested.

“Complete reports are sent on request, so all obligations are met,” Åberg replies.

In addition to the Simonkallio school, the indoor air reports of many other schools have been similarly encrypted on the city’s website.

Status Center manager Pekka Wallenius says the farm center has made the instructions itself, as it would also be held liable for any breaches.

According to Wallenius, there could be more blackening of various points in the reports so that mistakes are not accidentally made.

He believes that the results of research on different rooms could be used to deduce who has had symptoms.

“We try to avoid that information could not be connected to people through facilities. That’s when we’re talking about teachers, they have certain facilities at their disposal, ”Wallenius says.

Simonkallio School is a primary school for 600 students in the Tikkurila metropolitan area. There are 50-60 teachers and a dozen other staff.

Publicity Act Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää In my opinion, the Vantaa Farm Center has not now fully understood data protection or the relevant legislation.

HS sent Mäenpää a picture comparing the original text and the privacy version of the summary page of the Simonkallio school report. In addition, Mäenpää read the data protection instructions sent by the farm center to the consultants.

“After all, this is not a data protection issue at all. Data protection means the protection of personal data, ie data relating to individuals. I would guess that there is not even the first personal information blackened, ”Mäenpää estimates on the basis of the sample.

Mäenpää’s assessment is that the procedure at the farm center is primarily a matter of secrecy for which there are no legal grounds.

“The health and safety of school facilities in general are very interesting and, of course, important to schoolchildren and their parents, which need to be given factual and accurate information. The municipality / Tilakeskus has an obligation to actively inform about such matters, ”Mäenpää estimates by e-mail.

According to Mäenpää, the idea of ​​revealing the symptoms of different user groups on the basis of status information has been sought from afar.

“Besides, the information that (someone) is a schoolboy or a teacher or something like that is not confidential information, nor is it subject to data protection,” Mäenpää explains.

On Monday the majority of the city council no longer set out to reinstate the initiatives of 16 commissioners on the transparency of indoor air data for re-preparation.

However, members of the Advisory Board for Indoor Air Affairs are confused by the farm centre’s response that the Advisory Board would have approved the policy of encrypting reports. According to spokesperson Jaana Åberg, the data protection guidelines sent to the consultants have been reviewed by the Advisory Board and no changes have been made to them.

The instructions to keep secret mention all the sections where mention is made of the symptom or health information. Other confidential information includes personal information and security floor plans.

Member of the Advisory Board Tiina Tuomela (kd) says that the minutes of the autumn meetings do not even mention the matter. Due to the corona situation, the meetings have been held remotely.

Sirpa Kauppinen says that the instructions were brought to the Advisory Board for information afterwards, not as a final matter. It was not possible to make changes to the instructions.

Sami Kanerva stated at Monday’s council meeting that communication and reporting issues have also been discussed at the meetings of the advisory board.

