Schools Vantaa Kytöpuisto school had to order guards because a violent incident of interest is of interest to outsiders

The City of Vantaa has decided on additional recruitments to prevent bullying.

Vantaa The school in Kytöpuisto has had to order extra security this week.

The need for guarding has been due to the fact that several outsiders have come to the school. In the background is violent situation of violence, which took place on Tuesday, September 15th.

A group of sixth-graders knocked another student to the ground and subjected him to violence, at least by hitting him. Police suspect four students under the age of 15 of a criminal act.

Vantaa director of basic education Ilkka Kalo says that outsiders have come to the school because of the widespread attention sparked by the incident of violence.

According to Kalo, some people have wanted to come and tell me how the school should work in the case.

“There has been a desire to prevent people from being hit with a fist on the table.”

According to Kalo, schools have the opportunity to order additional security on site if there is reason to fear that a threatening situation will arise. Such situations can be, for example, custody disputes or settlements between groups of young friends.

Kalo emphasizes that the need for additional surveillance is rare and temporary. He hopes that outsiders will give peace of mind to the students and staff of Kytöpuisto School. According to Kalo, no actual unrest has arisen this week.

Earlier this week, a discussion was sparked by a recruitment announcement looking for guards for Vantaa schools.

For example, the chairman of basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho raised the issue on Twitter and linked recruitment to violence in its publication.

“Vantaa is reportedly currently acquiring guards for its schools from private companies. Probably as an acute action quite good before a child dies, but how do you feel if guards are needed in schools in Finland? Should things be considered? ” Halla-aho wrote.

According to Kalo, the recruitment of guards has nothing to do with the Kytöpuisto case or the violence in schools in general. Under the title of guard, the schools mainly employ janitors, and recruitment is done according to Kalo for normal reasons related to the needs of the employees.

Vantaa the city decided this week to hire two new special youth workers to work in primary schools. In addition, the city hires three employees to coordinate anti-bullying work.

These decisions were made by Kalon precisely because of concerns sparked by Kytöpuiston case.

“We were considering what concrete steps we could take to address this, and the city decided to make these additional investments.”

In addition, the city decided this week to hire 22 multilingual instructors for the schools. According to Kalo, hiring multilingual instructors is not related to the Kytöpuisto case, but had been on the table before.