Private schools have allocated a period before the end of the third semester exams to hold a number of recreational activities for students, with the aim of relieving pressure on them with regard to classroom activities and revisions, in addition to holding activities for kindergarten children and first-cycle students, to enhance their ambition and provide them with the opportunity to explore future professions.

While an educational expert confirmed that recreational activities relieve pressure on students, enable them to continue their learning in a better way, and improve the psychological and mood of students.

A private school announced the organization of a “future professions” day for first- and second-grade students, noting that choosing a future major is a difficult decision, but thinking about it and discovering the things we love is important, because it leads us towards the right direction to choose what we see fit in the future.

The school asked the students questions in an announcement about what job they want to occupy when they grow up, the reason behind that choice, and how the child can achieve his goal, inviting them to come to the school in the uniform of the job they want to work in in the future to participate in the “Future Career Day”.

Another school opened a week of systematic and extracurricular mathematics activities, as the week includes a number of purposeful educational and recreational games, and a number of competitions between the various grades and stages of the school.

A private school in Sharjah organized an entertainment day called “Careers Day” for kindergarten students, especially since such activities help children think about what they want to work in in the future, and enhance their ambition.

In turn, a private school launched the Little Scientific Expert Day, where young children rely on themselves to present various scientific projects in various sciences within the school laboratories.

Another private school organized the “Pet Shop” event for Grade 1, which is a multi-disciplinary activity where children can apply what they have learned in English, mathematics, science, arts and social studies.

For his part, the educational expert, Dr. Ahmed Eid, said that recreational activities are an important part of the educational process, and it is necessary for schools to resort to them continuously throughout the year, and not only in the pre-exam period, because of the repercussions they represent of the utmost importance on students.

He added to “Emirates Today” that recreational activities help relieve pressure on students on a continuous basis, and enable them to continue their educational programs in a better way. .

And he continued: «As for children and young people, they do not have exams, so recreational activities help them to adapt to the school environment, and create a permanent readiness for them to learn, in addition to strengthening the motivations for looking forward to the future, and defining a future vision for what the student can reach after graduating, as is the case. in future occupational activities.

Eid pointed out that such activities do not benefit the student at the time only, because the student starts preparing for such activities early by purchasing the clothes and tools necessary for the activity, which stimulates his mind and helps him think about how to appear and look at the models he seeks to emulate in the future, stressing that Recreational activities are one of the important measures for evaluating schools, and therefore their continuous establishment throughout the year is one of the measures of school success.