Schools | Tuppurainen: The phone ban should be tested in a small number of schools

Schools|A VATT researcher proposes a random experiment, which would be politically less risky than a complete ban on cell phones. Restrictions on schools are currently being prepared in the Ministry of Education.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen says in the X-message service that he supports a random experiment on banning cell phones in schools.

“I agree with VATT’s special researcher. A random experiment on banning cell phones in schools would be useful for everyone and would bring important information as a basis for decision-making,” Tuppurainen writes.

Tuppurainen refers to a special researcher at VATT of the State Economic Research Center Ramin to Izadwhich is is suggested by an experiment in which a complete ban on phones would be introduced. At first, it would only apply to some randomly selected schools.

According to Tuppurainen, it would be good to obtain research data through a random experiment as a basis for the legislation.

For cell phones Tuppurainen criticizes the implied total ban because it is linked to the idea that discipline and order should be restored to schools.

“There are echoes of thinking that we want discipline and order. I don’t yearn for the past world where the desks are lined up in order. Certainly not all unrest in schools is connected to smartphones. There may be other reasons that need to be investigated.”

Smartphones have also been discussed in connection with the weakening of schoolchildren’s learning results. Tuppurainen does not believe that banning cell phones would solve the issue by magic.

Tuppurainen points out that schools must do their part to prepare students for a digitalized society.

“I want to emphasize that schools cannot fall behind or isolate themselves from society. The school’s everyday life must change along with society.”

Currently, teachers can confiscate a student’s phone if it interferes with teaching or learning.

“The practices have been motley, so guidelines are needed”, Tuppurainen commented on the need for restrictions.

Izadin according to the argument in favor of a random experiment is the experiment’s affordability and potential great benefits for learning outcomes.

In addition, the experiment is politically less risky than a complete ban. Politicians could easily consider the benefits of the experiment before committing to the reform.

Izadi reviews To Yle, that the first results could be obtained already about a year after the start of the experiment. He estimates that the ban should be introduced in probably a few hundred schools, so that a thorough statistical comparison would be possible.

The experiment would be carried out in the same way as the random experiments of basic income and two-year pre-school education carried out earlier.

RESEARCH have given positive indications in favor of a mobile phone ban. Mobile phone ban in Norwegian secondary schools reduced girls’ mental health symptoms and improved their grades. In the one implemented in England in the study on the other hand, it was found that the mobile phone ban improved the school success of lower-performing high school students in particular.

On the other hand, made in Sweden studies according to the restrictions had no effect on learning. Despite that, the western neighbor is planning a complete ban on cell phones in all schools in the country.

In Finland, restrictions on the use of mobile devices in schools are currently being prepared in the Ministry of Education. New Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r) has not yet specified in more detail what kind of restrictions are being considered.

in Helsinki was decided in the spring to intervene in the use of cell phones in schools. If necessary, school rules will be changed so that the use of mobile devices can be prohibited more clearly than at present.