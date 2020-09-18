Since September 21, many states are preparing to open schools. The guidelines of Unlock 4.0 allowed the opening of schools for students of 10th and 12th, but it said that parents should be allowed in it. The child can go to school only when the parents give in writing. The Central Government had advised the Directorate of Education to know the opinion of parents in this matter through a form. Most parents in Google Form have refused to send their children to school.65% of parents at Bal Bharti School in Dwarka, capital Delhi, were against sending their children to school, 15% were unsure and only 15% agreed with it. At Mount Abu Public School Rohini, 75% of parents of ninth to twelfth grade students said that they do not want to send their children to schools. In another private school, out of a class of 400 students, only 25 students had parents in favor of sending them to school.

The same trend in NBT online poll

Online poll of Navbharat Times But something similar was seen. We had asked a question and asked for people’s opinion in it. Many people took part in this poll and expressed their opinion. The question was asked by Navbharat Times.com whether you will send / send your children to school from September 21? 72 percent people did not say the answer, while five percent said they could not say and 23 percent said that they are ready to send to school.

Today will be decided

According to an education official, a decision will be taken today on the reopening of schools. All educational institutions have been closed since March and classes are being conducted online. There are some models of reopening schools in Delhi. Haryana is trying a bubble mode of dividing children into color-code groups that will engage only within that group. The Assam government has invited students of classes XI and XII three days a week, students of classes IX and X on other three days.

Social distancing in schools will require mandatory masks for students and teachers, marked markings on the ground, hand washing dispensers on all floors, signage and boxes. Cafeterias and other common areas are to be closed. education officer

There is a plan to call the students to shift to the Adharshila Vidyapeeth in Pitampura. Springdales School Pusa Road is currently considering opening a school for only twelfth grade students. Springdales principal Amita Mulla Vattal said, “We will reopen the school with safety and security parameters from 22 September.” The parents’ opinion will be known by Monday. However we want to try first with only the twelfth grade students. ‘

The school plans to call 10th grade students from October. By then the 12th grade syllabus will be completed. We had parent meetings with the doctors but the parents are scared. Suruchi Gupta, principal of Bal Bharti School Dwarka

The heads of the six branches of Bal Bharti will meet on Friday and decide on the reopening and Kovid measures. However a teacher from a private school said that the parents really wanted to open the school. ‘I interact with my students and their parents every day. Initially, parents were not keen on sending their children to school, but now children are bored at home too. According to the teacher, many people are keen to reopen the school.

If anything happens to a single student, who will take responsibility for it? I think schools should first tell us in detail what precautions they are taking so that we can be easy to decide. Parents of children Subir Thakur

You too must give your opinion

