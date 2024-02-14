Schools | This is how the Helsinki mayor's effervescent school idea is received in the music class in Pakila

Music class students in Helsinki's Pakila are of the opinion that there should be more emphasis on teaching.

Pakilan During half an hour, the students of the 5C class of primary school have first changed the choral singing to the recorder and then the recorder to the guitar.

by Karl Jenkins Adiemus, by Robin Packalen Missing piece and a Scottish folk song Loch Lomond buckle beautifully forward.

The group is confusingly focused, although sometimes someone yawns. No one messes with their own.

Pakila elementary school's music-focused classes have three music lessons a week. In the picture, the students of class 5C are rehearsing for future performances.

Riku Nakane, Eeli Salminen, Okko Kytömäki, Touko Huhtala, Taito Tuomi-Nikula and Lorenzo Forcellese from Pakila elementary school's 5C music class want to keep the music classes.

I am arrived to ask the music class how the mayor is Juhana Vartiainen (kok) the proposal to end the class-based teaching – that is, also the music classes – sounds good. The mayor would like to place the students in different classes with emphasis on education.

But it's lovely just to listen for a while.

Students are rehearsing for several upcoming performances. For example, a traditional Junior Concert will be organized in the Musiikkitalo on March 15, where students who attend music-oriented music classes around Helsinki will be able to sing and play alongside the Helsinki City Orchestra.

“D… and AD.. and E7”, teacher Marja Pättikangas says and strums his own guitar in front of the class.

“From the first line goes A major, then D…”

“And now the beaks are raised!”

A person who does not know music theory will not understand anything from the teacher's speech. The students don't seem to have any problems with understanding. The sound coming from the recorders is something completely different from my childhood music lessons.

“About me that idea is really good, that everyone would be equal”, Skill Tuomi-Nikula12, comments on Vartiainen's plans after class.

“But the end result sounds stupid.”

Even if Vartiainen's plans did not end the emphasis on music teaching, only class-based teaching, it would be a big change from before.

“Some people want to be musicians when they grow up. No economists or architects. Many musicians have been in music class”, Eeli Salminen11, says.

Tuomi-Nikula comments that the music class students are “in no way better or more special than others”. However, they share an interest in the same thing. It would be natural to be in the same class with people who are excited about the same thing.

“Sometimes we play music at school with people who don't take music classes, so it's unmotivating. They just can't read notes that well, and they can't keep up with the rhythm.”

To Lorenzo Forcelle12, illustrates:

“Musa works for the fact that there is a G key and an F key. The students in parallel classes don't know how they differ.”

And by the way, even a reporter who can't read sheet music doesn't know. Could the boys explain?

Forcellese raises his hand in the air and opens his fingers into a musical note.

“The G is up here,” he says, pointing to his uppermost fingers.

“For example, if you play the flute, you look at the G key. And the F key again…”

Forcellese points to the bottom of his finger staff.

“It's low. If you play bass, you look at it.”

5C class the students seem like unusually enthusiastic performers. It's time for an interview.

The mayor's plans do not need to be twisted. Everyone has obviously heard of them. In the students' opinion, music classes or other emphasized class-based teaching should not be stopped, but on the contrary increased.

“There should be a lot of them and in different places, so that everyone doesn't have to apply to one place,” he says Iina Taira12.

“Musaluoka allows you to do what you know and what you like to do”, Enni Ernamo12, more.

“And it's a great skill, knowing how to play,” Kia Koskinen11, ponders.

It's recess, but some of the girls in 5C voluntarily spend it in the band corner at the back of their class. Taira varies the instruments: sometimes she is behind the drums, sometimes she has a guitar in her hand.

Others do the same. Two are always behind the microphones singing.

My sy-sy-heart is missing a piece/ And uh uh, it looks like me…

Many of the students in the class say that the best thing is exactly what the class does together: band activities and other performances.

During the band break, Raisa Ränniranta (left), Kia Koskinen, Salli Piha, Iina Taira and Adele Eschner practice.

Are you going to one of the girls to be a musician?

Adele Eschner, 11, nods. The others won't.

“My parents have always hoped that music would remain in my life, even if I did something else for work. Big sister has also been in music class,” says Taira.

Most of the students in 5C have already started their music hobby before the 3rd grade, when Pakila elementary school's focused teaching begins.

Students learn a long list of instruments: clarinet, flute, saxophone, piano, trombone, bass, cello…

Some have started their music studies completely from scratch at the beginning of the 3rd grade. For example Mio Kulmala11.

“I've learned everything here,” he says.

Mio Kulmala, 11, thinks the plans to end music classes sound “disgusting”. “The music is really nice. You get to show what you can do,” he says.

Pakilan applications for the weighted 3C class in elementary school are taken through an aptitude test, and there are approximately 30–50 applicants each year. Applicants mostly come from Pakila and Paloheinä areas, but also from, for example, Maunula and Kannelmäki.

The aptitude test has melody and rhythm tasks. In addition, we sing and test the ability to separate sounds.

There is also a voluntary instrument sample, but according to teacher Marja Pättikanka, the points obtained from it are in no way decisive.

Pättikangas works as a 5C class teacher, and in addition he specializes in music. At Pakila elementary school, there are three hours of music teaching in weighted classes a week.

“I may not teach anyone to be a classical pianist, but I can teach someone to be an accordion pianist,” he says with a grin.

He should be informed about the emphasis on education so that children and families from all backgrounds know about the possibility to apply.

“Studying music develops, for example, children's linguistic abilities,” he says citing studies.