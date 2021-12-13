Schools “This is extremely serious for Helsinki’s future” – Politicians decide on ways to address school differences

For example, the civil service promise more special education and permanent deputies for all kindergartens.

“This is extremely serious for the future of Helsinki. As a phenomenon, school shopping shows that we have not been able to intervene more deeply in the differentiation of residential areas, ”says the Deputy Mayor for Education and Training in Helsinki. Nasima Razmyar (sd).

It was reported on Thursday that metropolitan schoolchildren differences in learning have grown more than others Finnish schoolchildren. This is evident from a report by the National Center for the Evaluation of Education (Karvi) that examined math skills.

According to Razmyar, schools ’own means of addressing learning gaps, such as additional funding for positive discrimination paid to challenging areas, are not enough. City-wide cooperation is needed.

It is also about other services, construction, recreational opportunities and the comfort of the living environment.

On their own in its industry, Razmyar would focus on the weakest areas, for example, when distributing millions to repair the damage caused by a pandemic.

Education and training account for EUR 17 million of this already promised pot over two years. A more detailed division will be decided at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Corona money should be strongly targeted regionally,” Razmyar says.

The proposal spends € 10 million on “teaching and support arrangements tailored to the needs of pupils and students”, such as the recruitment of special needs teachers and school assistants. The rest goes, for example, to pupil and student care, multilingual tutors, and in-service teacher training, job coaching and mentoring.

Read more: Differences between schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area – “School shopping” starts already when choosing a residential area

In the same the meeting will also decide on the performance budget of the entire industry, ie outline how already promised by the Council EUR 1.34 billion will be distributed.

The savings that directly threatened schools have been canceled, and the money per child is 550 euros more than in the previous year. Efforts are still being made to tighten productivity by saving administrative costs and competing for more food and cleaning services.

Reducing learning gaps is mentioned as a key goal, but detailed means are not listed.

One thing that is clearly mentioned is high-quality early childhood education, for which an even larger proportion of children would want to. This, in turn, will not be possible without qualified staff. In the fall, a quarter of early childhood teacher positions were filled by an unqualified employee.

Read more: There are already kindergartens in the Helsinki region where no one is looking for a job – Professionals are worried about children:

Profit budget promises an increase of EUR 5.5 million for early childhood education. In addition, it is promised to spend one million euros to have a permanent deputy touring each kindergarten. Another million has been set aside for an increase in the municipal supplement to private care support.

The financing of schools and educational institutions is also facilitated by the fact that the renovation of the premises will no longer raise the internal rents paid by schools to heaven. Thus, a slightly larger slice of the actual budget is promised to remain in support of learning.

An amount of EUR 200 000 has also been set aside from the budget for the implementation of the Council’s initiatives, such as free menstrual pads and a bullying alert, which can be used to report bullying during breaks.

Council has also only agreed on a salary program to be decided in more detail later, which will provide more money for the sectors most affected by staff shortages.

Razmyar has previously suggested that Helsinki could also pay for teachers working in challenging areas higher salary than others.