Schools | This is a school with a lot of S2 children and a better average than the rest of the country

This school in Eastern Helsinki has almost half of S2 pupils, the income level of the parents is low and the average is better than the rest of Finland.

“Good morning... Good morning… How are you? Be careful not to slip there!”

Principal of Puistopolu primary school in Vuosaari Pertti Tossavainen stands at the door of his school at ten in the morning and greets every young person who enters.

The situation has not been staged for the journalist’s visit, but the principal says that he does this at least a couple of times a month. While walking through the school’s corridors, Tossavainen greets several middle schoolers by name, and many greet him back as well.

“Moro Pertti”, says a boy walking by and flashes a big smile.

“I’ve taken on a slightly more informal role here. Army style doesn’t really work with young people, but relaxation and a sense of humor make everyday life much easier,” says Tossavainen.

Last for weeks there has been a heated discussion about the separation of schools in Helsinki. The topic came up after HS told me that the city is planned to give up weighted classes to prevent school shopping.

The discussion was also sparked Yle school machine, where schools could be compared in light of various background factors. There is a search engine criticized for example, because the income level of the area or the proportion of S2 students do not necessarily say anything about the level of teaching at the school.

This can also be observed at Puistopolu school.

Statistics Finland’s data show that last year the median net income in Etelä-Vuosaari was around 1,886 euros, which is lower than the rest of the country. The employment rate in the area was about 62 percent, and about 25 percent of the residents had a higher education.

The share of the school’s S2 students is about 44 percent.

The school achieves better learning results than the national average, at least if you look at the graduation certificates. The average of those who have finished their school has hovered around 8.2 in recent years, while the average for the entire country is 7.9.

So what has been done right at the Puistopolu school?

Social studies and history teacher Jari Sipilä thinks that one of the reasons for the school’s good learning results is the small student groups.

Social studies and history teacher Jari Sipilä thinks that one of the reasons for the school's good learning results is the small student groups.

Answers begins to be found as soon as one enters the social studies teacher Jari Sipilä to class.

First of all, the group size seems quite small. Sipilä says that there are almost always less than 20 students in the classes. This is possible because the school receives a lot of need-based funding from the city.

Learning is also enhanced by the fact that students leave their cell phones for an hour in the cell phone park in front of the class. According to Sipilä, the practice has calmed down the hours considerably.

In addition, the students have seats that are changed at regular intervals so that everyone has time to sit next to each of their classmates during the year.

Today, the students are supposed to present to others the political parties they have developed themselves. A visual appearance and various goals have been invented for the parties, which must be able to be argued convincingly.

15 year old Darin Qadir the theme of the party developed is the improvement of public transport. The party would like better hygiene and more technology for means of transport.

Qadir attends the ninth grade in general education and says that everyone gets along well at school. In particular, a general good sense of humor makes everyday life relaxed and learning meaningful, according to him.

Park path the school offers an emphasis on artistic expression, exercise and sports.

Focused teaching means, for example, teaching focused on music, physical education or art subjects for students who have applied for teaching through entrance exams. In many schools, special education is offered in certain classes, but there are also schools where students receiving special education are spread over different classes.

In Puistopolu, emphasised education is mostly offered in certain classes, but in some subjects, such as mother tongue and foreign languages, emphasised and general education classes are deliberately mixed to reduce segregation.

According to Qadir, it is clear that there is a difference between the classes: for example, the visual arts class is quite calm and the physical education class is more wild. He thinks it’s a good idea to mix up the groups from time to time. That way everyone gets to know each other.

On the whole, he would still not give up weighted classes, as has been hinted at, for example, in Helsinki.

“Perhaps it is better that they are mainly in their own classes, so they are better able to focus on their own thing.”

Darin Qadir was on his way to social studies class to give a presentation. After middle school, he plans to continue to the Helsinki language high school.

From the hallway a ruckus starts to be heard as the students go to eat in stages.

One of the special features of the park trail is that every day we go to the lunch hour together, so the teacher even takes first graders to the canteen in the same group.

You don’t have to eat, but you have to sit in the canteen for at least 20 minutes. The purpose is that as many as possible would eat school food and not head to a nearby fast food restaurant, principal Tossavainen says.

As it is according to him, an essential part of the school’s philosophy is that there is an investment in the students’ well-being and the development of emotional and interaction skills.

As a former football coach, Tossavainen has, for example, introduced a red, yellow and green card, which he uses to communicate to students in a simple way whether the behavior is desirable or whether there is room for improvement

“Common rules of the game are also important, so that each teacher does not have to twist them individually,” he says.

Principal Pertti Tossavainen is known among the students as a big Arsenal fan. During the Corona period, some students made a surprise for him with a work of art visible in the background, in which Tossavainen is depicted wearing a jersey.

Along the same lines, there is a biology and geography teacher Kati Turki, according to which the turnover of teachers in the school is quite low and the staff have good relations both with each other and with the students. This is especially useful in conflict situations.

“If there are problems with a class, we are able to cooperate and solve the problems,” he says.

Last In recent discussions, those who speak Finnish as a second language, i.e. S2 pupils, have been constantly on the back burner.

At Puistopolu school, they are almost half of the students, but according to Turki, this figure should not be left staring.

“I think the S2 division in Yle’s school machine is a bit unpleasant, because they are a really heterogeneous group here too. Some are second-generation immigrants who were born in Finland, while others only came to Finland a year ago,” says Turkki.

“They often have a very good class spirit, even if up to eleven different languages ​​are spoken in the class. Cohesion creates a sense of security and provides protection from racism.”

Biology and geography teacher Kati Turkki says that the staff have good relationships with each other and with the students, which helps, for example, in solving problem situations.

According to Nazar Al-Azami, everyone at Puistopolu school gets along well with each other.

Also 16-year-old Nazar Al-Azami wondering about the talk about S2 students. According to him, most of Puistopolu’s students speak good Finnish and are quite ordinary young people.

Even he himself has S2 on his papers, but Al-Azami still attends normal mother tongue and literature classes. After the basic class, he plans to continue with a double degree in the electrical field at Stad’s vocational college and is waiting for his graduation certificate.

“I’m not a geek or study 24/7 either, but the teachers here know how to teach really well and are patient,” says Al-Azami.

According to principal Tossavainen, one of the reasons for the students’ good language skills may be that in the elementary school group sizes are kept small, around 16 students. In this case, the children learn to read and write earlier, and a good groundwork is eventually visible in the middle school as well.

Al-Azami has not followed much of the recent news coverage of school desegregation.

According to him, among young people, it doesn’t really matter what school or weight class someone attends.

“Sure, some schools may have a worse reputation, but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. A lot also depends on you.”

13-year-old Cassandra Most and Seela Tallqvist attend the seventh grade at Puistopolu. In their opinion, the reputation of the school is not important, but whether there are good teachers.

