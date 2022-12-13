Schools | The use of the Wilma system in schools will change at the turn of the year – the coalition’s Laiho fears that communication will become more difficult

The use of the Wilma message system will change at the turn of the year, when the employees of student care will be transferred to the welfare areas. Guidelines for the use of the system are currently being prepared.

Elementary school and the student welfare services of secondary schools will be transferred from the municipalities to the welfare regions at the beginning of next year. The change has caused a discussion, among other things, about the preservation of the user rights of the schools’ message service Wilma.

Member of Parliament of the Coalition Mia Laiho filed a written question on the matter on Friday. Laiho is worried about whether the student care workers will receive messages through Wilma in the future.

Mia Laiho

Laiho tells HS that he has received worried calls from, among others, teachers and civil servants. If the use of Wilma is restricted from student care and school health workers in the future, many things related to going to school will become more complicated.

“Many have said that data protection has been invoked in the case. I have received messages according to which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner have informed me that the use of Wilma will not be possible in the future for these certain student care providers,” says Laiho.

The situation clarification is urgent, as the matter must be resolved already at the turn of the year.

According to Laiho, the current practice, where, for example, school nurses, psychologists and curators have been able to use Wilma to communicate with students’ parents, for example, has worked well.

Primary school and secondary school student care is based on effective cooperation between teachers, parents and the school community. Laiho considers that it is now under threat.

“When you add the issue of information systems to this, it’s like a data protection wall is being built,” says Laiho.

I’m skinny according to the Wilma system, the communication between students and student care has been important in the direction of families and, to a second degree, also directly to students. Students have also been able to book appointments for student health care through the messaging system.

Laiho says that in connection with the social security change, it has been assured that the change will not affect multi-professional work in schools. He fears that the change will result in the loss of direct contact with students.

“The help young people receive is already fragmented. Why make things even more difficult? It has been talked about for a long time that multi-professionalism should be increased, and now the situation is getting worse with such bureaucratic flowers,” says Laiho.

Laiho emphasizes that he understands the importance of data protection. Nevertheless, he hopes for a solution that would be as humane and reasonable as possible in terms of the well-being of the students, so that no one in need of support falls flat.

“I think psychologists and curators working in student care should also have the right to use Wilma in the future,” says Laiho.

Pupils the relevant information is in the information systems of the education organizer, i.e. the schools.

In order for them to be passed on to other authorities, such as the welfare areas under which, for example, curators and psychologists are transferred, there must be a clear basis for the transfer, a special expert of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Anna Sandberg says.

“If the information is to be kept secret, its release must be regulated by law. The non-confidential information, on the other hand, must be clearly related to the recipient’s activities, the recipient must have the right to use the information, and there must be a basis for processing the information,” says Sandberg.

Up until now, the staff of student care and school health have had varied practices regarding what access rights they have had to school systems. According to Sandberg, the practices will be unified by the turn of the year.

“We have thought about which are appropriate operating models, what the law allows and what it does not allow. The matter is being clarified between the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and guidelines are coming,” says Sandberg.