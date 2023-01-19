Schools | The teachers tell about the school’s everyday life: Even small students speak English to each other

Teachers in Helsinki, both in elementary school and in vocational education, are concerned about their students’ knowledge of the Finnish language.

in Finland are second-generation immigrant children who learn Finnish at most moderately, say the teachers interviewed by HS.

Especially the concentration of children from families with an immigrant background more and more in certain schools would seem to lead to the fact that some of the children do not necessarily have much to do with the Finnish language at school.

The teachers interviewed by HS also express concern that some of the children do not learn any language well enough to enable them to reach the level of difficult concepts taught at school.

A study by the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi) published on Tuesday highlighted that in some schools, some of the students who use Finnish as a second language (s2 students) did not even reach the level at the beginning of the third grade at the level at which some of their classmates started school.

HS also told about the uneven placement of S2 students in different schools in Helsinki.

HS interviewed Helsinki teachers from both primary and secondary schools. The teachers do not appear in the story by name, because they do not want to stigmatize the schools where they work. The identity and jobs of the teachers are known to the editor.

Over A woman who has been a teacher for 20 years has seen a change in her work.

At the beginning of the millennium, the same classes had fewer S2 students, according to the teacher.

He believes that it had a positive effect on the children learning the language quickly, as Finnish-speaking classmates helped with peer learning.

Now the teacher works with the youngest schoolchildren in primary education.

Some of the children have entered the class as a complete dead end, because in Helsinki there are no preparatory classes for the first grades, but even the children who have just moved to Finland study integrated with others in basic education.

“I have also recommended afternoon clubs or other activities to families where the Finnish language is strengthened,” says the teacher.

Teacher’s according to it is typical for children to speak to each other in their own mother tongue, for example Russian. According to the teacher, it’s hard to deny that.

However, according to the teacher, the result may be that the children’s knowledge of the Finnish language remains very thin.

“School alone is not enough to learn language skills. If you only stick to your home language and culture, Finnish will easily become weak.”

According to the teacher, there are also big differences in the skills of S2 students: others know Finnish very fluently.

He has noticed another phenomenon in his work.

“I have noticed that even small students speak English to each other, even though it is not the children’s home language. English is heard especially in the canteen and during recess,” says the teacher.

Also in the middle school in Helsinki, a lot of English is spoken in the corridors and during recess. This is explained by a woman who works at the school, who also teaches S2 students.

“Using English is not a problem if the child has a strong mother tongue, as Finns usually do, for example. But we have a lot of, for example, second-generation immigrants who don’t know Finnish properly, and their own mother tongue can also be weak,” says the teacher.

He gives an example: A daily conversation with a student is in Finnish, the student can, for example, tell what he has eaten. But when you are given a school paper with more difficult questions than everyday ones, the young person is in trouble.

“When you look at those answers, you get the feeling that, oh my God, is this the level. You don’t necessarily notice it in everyday conversation.”

For example, at the end of elementary school, students should already understand very abstract things such as the principles of communication or the birth of democracy.

Teacher is concerned about the language skills of the school’s 13-15-year-olds, especially in terms of conceptual understanding.

“In the end, they don’t know any language properly, because even the English language is at the level of the so-called YouTube English,” sighs the teacher.

In Youtube English, teacher means language skills that can be achieved by watching vloggers’ videos and other social media content in English.

On the other hand, the English language unites. The teacher works in a school whose students come from many different languages ​​and nationalities. Many speak Somali or Arabic among themselves, but all students know some English.

The teacher describes English as a mutual compromise between young people.

Situation worries the school staff. It affects not only the learning of children and young people, but also the status of the Finnish language.

“This is a trend that can have a large impact on Finnish competence. In classes, teaching and interaction are of course in Finnish, but the teachers cannot influence what language the children speak to each other during their free time,” says the teacher.

According to the teacher, the fluctuating language skills of students in everyday life and other challenges, such as insufficient support measures for learning difficulties, can be seen, among other things, in the fact that it is not possible to differentiate good students upwards.

“The number of students who have a lot of problems has increased in the last ten years,” says the teacher.

In the teacher’s opinion, the fault is by no means in the youth, but in society, which not everyone can become a part of.

“It is short-sighted to always cut children and young people. At the moment, we are wasting a lot of potential,” says the teacher.

Shortcomings can be seen in the language skills of young people even after primary school. HS interviewed two vocational teachers from a vocational school in Helsinki.

They teach at an educational institution where 60 percent of the students are from an immigrant background.

According to the teachers, in the second grade it is revealed that many other subjects have been covered in S2 studies in elementary school so that they do not fall behind.

“In primary school S2, there has been, as it were, remedial teaching, where, for example, the vocabulary of geography has been practiced. Then you should suddenly know how to write a report or a story,” one of the teachers describes the situation that 16-year-olds end up in.

In addition to that, according to the teachers, many students have an illusion of their own language skills.

“They have been able to speak Finnish in elementary school and in certain situations outside of school. You’ve gotten through school with the help of grace sentences, but there’s no such system here anymore,” says the teacher.

At the vocational school, it turns out that, according to the teachers, abstract concepts are even impossible, and even complete sentences are not always complete.

Teachers in education, there is too much reliance on the fact that you will learn Finnish at the latest during an internship at the workplace.

“But, for example, in the health care field, language skills can be fatal, for example in recording patient documents,” says one of the teachers.

Weak language skills can also lead to the interruption of the internship.

The teachers emphasize that there are also challenges in study skills among students who speak Finnish as their mother tongue.

“We don’t have a single group where the students don’t have mental health problems, learning difficulties or big language challenges,” says one of the teachers.

in Helsinki the differences between schools in the number of S2 students are considerable.

A primary school teacher who has worked in numerous different schools has noticed this in practice.

“When moving from one area to another, you could see a downright collapse. In the area where the children came from middle-class, Finnish families, the children had a richer vocabulary and understood the more difficult Finnish language,” says the teacher.

For example, six of the students at Snellmani elementary school in Punavuori study Finnish as a second language. Puotila’s elementary school, which has about 50 more students than Punavuori, has a total of 120 S2 students.