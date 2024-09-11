Schools | The Suvivirsi controversy still continues in Espoo – A man continues his nine-year fight against virtio

Schools|At Lauri Ojala’s child’s spring party, they started singing Suvivirtt standing up without any advance warning. The city denies discrimination.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Lauri Ojala plans to take the discrimination dispute to the end of the appeals process. For years, Ojala has tried to remove religious elements from school celebrations. The Espoo board rejected Ojala’s one-euro compensation claim. Ojala plans to take the case to the equality commissioner or the administrative court.

Summer current a distraught father from Espoo Lauri Ojala intends to take the discrimination dispute he has experienced as far as the appeal road in Finland allows.

For nine years, Ojala has been trying to get schools in Espoo to comply with official regulations. The answer to various complaints has always been the same as the one he received on Wednesday from the Espoo Board of Growth and Learning.

The board rejected Ojala’s symbolic compensation claim of one euro, explained the legislation and admitted that the information in schools was not successful in all respects. Non-religious families were not informed that the program included Suvivirsi.

HS told in June, how the director of basic education in Espoo Juha Nurmi rejected Ojala’s one-euro compensation claim. Ojala wanted the board to correct this decision, without success.

Ojala does not believe that discussions at headmasters’ meetings or increasing school information will change things. They haven’t changed so far.

“I have received exactly the same answers over the years and nothing changes. I no longer believe that this is the way to bring about change. I am ready to take the matter to the equality commissioner for evaluation or as a complaint to the administrative court. I have to find out what is the most reasonable way to proceed.”

The board outlined a spring festival where Suvivirsi would be presented at the end of the festival, and it would be announced in advance. Thus, non-religious families could place themselves in the back of the hall, and leave before Suvivirtt.

Ojala is not satisfied with this, although he admits that it is the way of operating according to the official interpretation.

“Presenting summer music is discrimination. One form of discrimination is that people are forced to reveal their beliefs by leaving the hall.”

Ojala has grown up in a religious family, which however did not belong to any sect. At an early age, he suffered from the fact that religion was foisted on him.

Ojala is an atheist, and works, among other things, in the Facebook group of non-religious parents.

“The very basic thing is that children, according to their age level, must be given the opportunity to choose whether they participate in religious activities. It’s annoying when children’s rights are not given any value.”

At Ojala’s second child’s spring party two years ago, Suvivirsi was sung standing in the middle of the party. No advance warning was given to the families, and the child sitting in the middle of the row would not have had the opportunity to leave the party.

The final straw was when this spring, at the spring party of both children, Suvivirtt was killed without prior warning.

