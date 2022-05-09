Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Schools The strike ends, Helsinki schools will open their doors tomorrow as usual

May 9, 2022
in World Europe
Early childhood education, teaching in primary schools and secondary education will normally continue in Helsinki after the strike.

Return school work normally takes place in Helsinki on Tuesday, when the strike by Juko, Jyty and JHL ends.

The City of Helsinki tells about this in its press release.

The strike will therefore end on schedule. The municipal strike was originally scheduled to end on Monday, May 9th.

The strike could no longer continue this week, as the strike must be announced at least two weeks in advance, and no continuation had been announced by last Friday.

Helsinki the city’s schools are returning to normal order in early childhood education services, primary education, and high schools and vocational training units.

According to the schedule, teaching also continues at the Helsinki Workers’ College and Arbis.

The strike had a significant impact on the organization of early childhood education and pre-school education, among other things. Due to staff shortages, only some kindergartens were open on strike days, and the number of staff coming to work on strike days affected how many children could be admitted to day care centers that were open.

