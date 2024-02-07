Schools | The ranks of the coalition are cracking: Sazonov criticizes the mayor's proposal for Helsinki schools

Deputy Mayor Johanna Laisaare (sd) removing the weighted categories is not the best way to prevent inequality and she is not taking the matter forward.

Helsinki deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov (kok) criticizes his party colleague, the mayor Juhana Vartiainen opening about removing weighted classes.

“I find this surprising and inappropriate. This casts a completely unnecessary shadow over the fact that parents could trust the city's decision-making to be predictable,” says Sazonov.

Sazonov also does not support the elimination of weighted classes.

“In the coalition, we are not at all enthusiastic about scrapping a well-functioning and popular system.”

On the contrary, the classes that are emphasized on him should be used even more. There should be more places and a message about applying so that children from families with different backgrounds would apply for classes with an emphasis on teaching.

The guard brought the removal of weighted classes, which was discussed a year ago, into the discussion again in the HS published on Wednesday in the interview.

According to him, regional inequality should be prevented by many means, one of which would be the removal of weighted classes, such as music classes.

“If you can speak directly, for example, the music classes have children from better families, so to speak,” Vartiainen said.

Vartiainen's party coalition has previously opposed the removal of weighted categories. Authorized in January Sari Sarcoma (kok), for example, described the previous proposal to end weighting classes as “absurd”.

The guard also suggested in the interview that the student enrollment areas should be re-examined so that students from different backgrounds could be distributed more evenly in the schools.

However, this might require that the student does not start his school path at the nearest school, but that the school be selected from a wider area.

From Sazonov's point of view, this is also a bad suggestion, because parents should be able to predict well in advance which school their child will go to.

According to Sazonov, better ways to prevent inequality in schools would be need-based money allocated for this purpose, a higher salary for teachers in difficult areas and a review of who should be sent to S2 education.

Education and deputy mayor of the education sector Johanna Laisaari (sd) also does not think that removing weighted classes would be the best way to prevent inequality.

According to Laisaari, no measures aimed at removing weighted categories are being prepared and he does not intend to propose such measures.

Also, the student enrollment areas are not being changed in such a way that they would try to prevent segregation as suggested by Vartiainen.

“I don't think it's worth making major upheavals so that we can monitor and get information about how needs-based money affects,” says Laisaari.

Laisaari agrees with Sazonov that the best way to prevent inequality is the need-based money already in use, which is used to hire, for example, youth workers who support everyday life in schools, and salary supplements for teachers working in “socio-economically challenging” areas.

