Schools The proportion of children with coronary infections has increased – What impact does distance school have on the epidemic?

The proportion of children with infections has increased as even asymptomatic children have been tested.

High schools, vocational schools and high schools are in distance education almost all over the country, but the time limit set for the lockout expires next Monday.

Restrictions on schools have applied to upper primary and secondary schools, ie upper secondary schools and vocational schools. Now, in areas of the diffusion and acceleration phase, temporary distance learning will last until March 28, after which decision-making power is transferred back to the territories. Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) has said that the government will no longer instruct schools to stay in distance education.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, distance education for high school and secondary school students it was decided to continue on Wednesday until Easter.

At the same time, the transfer of primary schools to distance learning has also been on the list of possible additional measures.

Government the intention is to keep the focus of corona measures on limiting contact between adults, but is the line adequate based on infection rates?

School closures have a big impact on the lives of children and young people, but how big is the impact on the epidemic?

The topic has been studied at the Center of Excellence in Economics at Helsinki GSE, but it is difficult to get unambiguous results.

Professor of Health Economics, University of Turku Mika Kortelainen and a doctoral student at the University of Helsinki Jussipekka Salo examined, with the help of the Infectious Diseases Register, what followed when secondary schools were transferred to distance education at the beginning of December in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in several other large places, such as Oulu, Jyväskylä and Kouvola.

The result was that infections among young people aged 16–18 decreased in municipalities that switched to distance school.

“Infections came down considerably both in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in other municipalities,” says Kortelainen.

In distance schools, however, infections among 13–15-year-olds in upper secondary school also decreased in the same way, even though they continued in contact education. Infections decreased equally in mothers and fathers of both age groups.

According to Kortelainen, the equal infection curve of high school students does not exclude that distance education of high school and vocational school students has reduced infections. It may also have had an indirect effect on the comparison group.

“After all, the restrictions are specifically aimed at reducing infections more generally.”

Large the challenge in interpreting the results is that other restrictions came into force at the same time as the distance school. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, all indoor hobbies and hobbies for people over the age of 20 were also suspended. Hobbies for young people and adults were also restricted in Oulu, and public spaces in several cities were completely closed.

Thus, the research report states that the impact of distance school and other constraints cannot be properly distinguished.

Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Harri Saxén give the research recognition for its ambition and critical thinking.

“This is a difficult thing. The study does not conclude that distance learning would be terribly useful. ”

However, Kortelainen interprets his results in such a way that the benefits of distance learning are worth considering.

“It may be able to reduce infections to some extent.”

Here per month In the scientific journal Pnas A published Swedish study also compared the number of infections with parents and teachers of first-year high school students in distance school and ninth-graders in primary school who were in distance education last spring.

The result was that the tutoring of young people increased the number of infections in parents slightly. The impact on the whole epidemic was assessed as minor. However, teachers who attended contact teaching received twice as many infections as distance teachers.

Sweden and Finland were compared in the study, implemented by the National Institute for Health and Welfare and its Swedish counterpart, the Folkhälsomyndigheten.

Last spring, Finnish schools were mainly in distance learning from 18 March to May. Kindergartens were open, but the government recommended that parents keep children at home. Early childhood education accounted for about one-fifth of the normal number of children.

In Sweden, primary schools and kindergartens were open throughout the spring, and there was no large difference between the countries in the incidence of coronavirus infections among 1–19-year-olds.

The conclusion was that the closure of schools and kindergartens had little effect on the number of coronavirus infections detected in children and adolescents.

None of the studies will survive this year or the time of the more contagious British transformation. Kortelainen and Salo, together with the rest of the group, also intend to study the impact of the closure of secondary schools, as long as they receive this year’s infection data from THL.

What about transferring primary school pupils to distance learning? Saxén says there is no evidence in particular to justify it.

European Agency for Communicable Diseases ECDC summarizes current research-based data: Adolescents are less susceptible to infection than adolescents and adults. Children are also less likely to pass the virus forward. This has been found in cluster studies that have thoroughly examined the clusters of infections and the order of infections in them.

“Adults infect the virus with children, children less with each other and rarely with adults,” Saxén says.

A schoolboy in a classroom at a lesson at Itäkeskus Primary School in Helsinki in January.­

Now however, it appears that the proportion of children under the age of ten with corona infections has grown the fastest of all age groups since the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of the year, the youngest children accounted for five percent of all infections. Last week, 575 infections were recorded for them, which means that now 13 percent of infections are already found in people under 10 years of age.

Senior physician Emmi Sarvikivi The Department of Health and Welfare at THL says the situation in schools and kindergartens has not changed radically this year compared to the previous year.

“Perhaps there will be somewhat more infections, but they have not grown in proportion to how prevalent the virus has become in the population. Contacts between adults are now the ones that need to be limited, ”says Sarvikivi.

Chief Physician of Epidemiological Activities of the City of Helsinki Sanna Isosomppi find several explanatory factors for the increase in the proportion of children.

“As infections increase in society, it affects at least some of all age groups. We have changed our practices, which is likely to have highlighted infections, especially in this age group. ”

Isosompin According to the company, due to viral variants, asymptomatic exposed people were referred for a corona test more extensively in Helsinki, up to twice from the beginning of the year. Today, all quarantined are routed to the test.

“The proportion of young children who apply for the test asymptomatic has increased. Those exposed in group environments such as kindergartens and schools are easy to reach, ”says Isosomppi.

In many other situations, however, those exposed are more difficult to reach and test as comprehensively as an entire school class or kindergarten group. For example, if an exposed adult has visited a bar, it is remarkably difficult to reach those present at the same time.

Sanna Isosompin According to current information, most infections in children and adolescents have occurred outside of kindergarten and school.

“According to a survey by our school team, there may be more than one infection from outside the school at the same time in the same class. Of course, some further infections happen. Especially in kindergartens, it usually goes so far that an adult infects a child. The risk of infection in an adult is higher than in a small child. ”

According to Isosomp, a year ago Finland operated on the precautionary principle with regard to schools and kindergartens. At that time, little was known about the coronavirus.

“Certainly restrictions are needed for all age groups, but when thinking about school age groups, it should be noted that the source of infection is usually outside the school. Young children are less infected, and the bigger the child, the better hygiene measures at school can reduce the risk of infection compared to leisure time. ”

Health and the Finnish Institute of Welfare’s THL statistics on coronavirus infections in Finland show that young adults aged 20–29 have had the most infections in the previous two weeks. They keep statistics for the entire pandemic period.

According to Emmi Sarvikivi, large chains of infection have been found in the age group of young adults, which have started from private parties, for example.

In week 10, ie 8–14. in March, infections in young adults rose to a pandemic record and went over a thousand per week, but fell again the following week to about 900 infections. That, too, is still a lot, about double the number since the beginning of January.

“From our point of view, it is important that infections are combated in all age groups, but of course the 20-39 age group is now being highlighted. Additional measures are justified, ”says Sanna Isosomppi.

Isosompin according to the sources of infection in this age group, in addition to the same economy, other close contacts are particularly emphasized.

“I hope young adults would sharpen and reduce contacts, but of course I understand that this is a particularly tough time for them.”