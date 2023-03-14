Schools | The OAJ proposes the provision of special education teachers: There would be one special education teacher for every hundred pupils

According to Statistics Finland, every fourth elementary school student in Finland needs stronger support for their learning than so-called general support.

Education the professional organization OAJ is pushing for brisk additional investments to support learning in the coming government term. Strengthening learning support is considered the most powerful way to tackle declining learning results in OAJ.

“Statistically, most of the decline in Pisa results is explained by the fact that we have an ever-increasing number of children who remain at a very low level of competence,” said the head of education policy at OAJ Jaakko Salo at the press conference.

For example, Salo raises the statistics on literacy. In ten years, the proportion of excellent readers in elementary school has not decreased, but instead the proportion of very poor readers has increased.

“All the time, the majority of students remain with very weak skills during elementary school.”

OAJ proposes a special education system, where there would be one special education teacher for every hundred students. Group sizes would be limited so that 1.–2. a class would have a maximum of 18 students and after that a maximum of 20 students.

According to the OAJ’s estimate, the assessment of special teachers would cost an estimated 150 million euros per year, and limiting group sizes around 55 million euros.

The proportion of people who need special support in basic education has been increasing since the 1990s. According to Salo, there is no clear explanation for the reason for the increased need for support.

OAJ wants the municipalities to explain in black and white what kind of support each student receives. OAJ suggests that instead of the current three-tier model of support, a decision should be made about the concrete form of support that the child will receive. The decision on support is made, for example, by the principal, director of education or another official appointed by the municipality.

After assessing the need for support, an administrative decision on one or more forms of support would be made. The decision would tell, for example, how many hours a week and how long the student will be given, for example, part-time special education.

The background is the experience that the current three-tier model of support does not work.

According to Salo, it is currently regulated how the need for support must be assessed, but not what kind of support the child is concretely entitled to.

“Many times the support looks really good on paper, but in reality the children don’t necessarily get those support measures.”

In OAJ’s model, the forms of support would be defined in the Basic Education Act.

One the reason why support has not materialized in the current model is the lack of special education teachers.

“For example, the need for special education currently cannot be met because there are not enough special education teachers. That’s why they need to be trained more,” said Jaakko Salo.

Even in the new model, special education given by a special education teacher cannot be implemented in practice if there are not enough special education teachers to meet the needs of the support, which is why the OAJ proposes a special education teacher recommendation.

OAJ does not see that the model it proposes would increase teaching in special classes.

“Our model is based on getting stronger support at an early stage of support.”

However, according to Salo, some students specifically need a smaller group with a special class teacher.