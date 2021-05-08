Schools The former tobacco factory in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, will be harnessed for the use of Ressu High School

The current facilities of Ressu High School in Kamppi have become too small due to the increase in the number of students.

Helsinki The former tobacco factory in Ruoholahti is to be harnessed for the use of the cramped Ressu High School.

The building at Ruoholahdenkatu 23, completed in 1913 and partly under the Ruoholahti bridge, will house additional facilities for Ressu primary and secondary school. The current facilities in Kamppi have become too small due to the increase in the number of students.

Thought is that 750 students will be accommodated in the additional facilities of the school and high school and the grocery store in the basement of the building will be preserved.

Ruoholahdenkatu 23 is centrally located in the enrollment area of ​​Ressu Primary School. There is less than a half-kilometer walk from the current facilities of the primary school to the new facilities, which are intended to accommodate primarily students in grades 7-9 of primary education.

It is about a kilometer from Ressu High School to the new premises.

Helsinki The Urban Environment Board will discuss the change in the town plan of Ruoholahdenkatu 23 at its meeting on Tuesday. Construction work on the area has already begun in the spring of 2020, when the Urban Environment Board approved a deviation from the current town plan.