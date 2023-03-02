Schools | The English school switched to distance learning due to the strike in Meilahti, Helsinki

According to the principal, it was a human error.

in Helsinki The decision of the Meilahti-based English school to switch to distance learning due to the bus strike has caused confusion among parents on Wednesday.

The school informed the parents on Tuesday evening that on Wednesday they will switch to distance learning because many will not be able to come to school due to the strike.

According to the Basic Education Act, basic schools cannot decide themselves to switch to distance education. An exception was made to this during the corona period, but the exception rule was repealed last summer.

When a student’s parent asked about the subject, the principal Petri Vuorinen noticed.

“Then I remembered seeing the decision to revoke the exemption. We made a decision about distance education in a hurry and this was not checked by us. We informed about it as soon as it became clear and apologized”, says Vuorinen.

For local teaching we were back at school the very next day, i.e. today, Thursday. According to Vuorinen, the distance learning decision was mostly praised by parents.

“Above all, our idea here was to teach everyone. We wanted to make life easier for the students’ parents and our teachers.”

Vuorinen estimates that about 70 percent of the students at the English School come to school by bus.

“We are not a local school, but people come from further afield. Many parents, especially from Vantaa and Espoo, praised distance learning.”

To English the school also includes a high school, and its teaching has been decided to be carried out remotely during the strike. The Basic Education Act does not apply to upper secondary education.

The bus strike is scheduled to continue until next Friday, March 10, if an agreement is not reached in the ACP negotiations earlier.