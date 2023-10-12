The ASTI system for schools and kindergartens was supposed to eventually replace, for example, Wilma, but everything is still unfinished.

Helsinki the city has another massive IT failure to deal with. It is about the ASTI system, which was supposed to be a large information system for all kindergartens and schools.

The city government will review the situation in its morning school on Thursday.

UNTIL is an electronic system through which children have already been registered for kindergartens and schools in Helsinki.

However, piece by piece, the plan was to make the system much larger than this in the next few years. It was originally supposed to replace the previously used Effica and Multiprimus, but be much more than them.

Multiprimus is an administrative system for schools, the most familiar part of which is probably Wilma. Kindergartens have already tried Asti’s daily transaction service called Snadi.

The system was supposed to be built between 2019 and 2024. It’s still nowhere near ready, and incorrect information has to be corrected manually.

The city government in the scarce communication about the morning meeting, it is also stated that the development of the information system has taken “a lot of resources”.

