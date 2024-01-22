Schools | The agency will become Konepaja high school in Vallila

Almost 1,200 students are taught in Konepaja high school and adult high school.

Helsinki Konepaja high school and adult high school will be housed in the city's former office building.

The Helsinki City Council approved the project plan for the basic improvement of the premises and the change of purpose on Monday.

The building is located in Vallila on Töysänkatu, and the maximum price of the project excluding value added tax is 7.2 million euros.

Machine shop in high school and adult high school, teaching is organized for just under 1,200 students, of which about 750 in Töysänkatu.

Part of the adult high school's evening classes are in the new building of the language high school in Myllypuro.

As of now, teaching has been spread over several different locations.

In Vallila, the premises are renovated to meet the needs of vocational and upper secondary education before the start of teaching.