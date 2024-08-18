Ciudad Juarez.- During the current school year, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat responded to twelve reports of theft at various educational institutions, and also responded to five activated anti-theft alarms.

During the same period, four people were arrested for allegedly committing this crime, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Police.

Among those arrested is Ulises Armando HR, who was arrested on July 20.

The police went to the school located at the intersection of Cinabrio and Marfil streets, in the Libertad neighborhood.

At the scene they met with the school superintendent who surprised a neighbor on the roof of the classrooms and when he saw this, he jumped over the wall that adjoins the house of the detained man where there was already an evaporative air conditioning motor and two cooling units.

The mother of the alleged perpetrator allowed access to the property and they located a refrigeration unit and an air conditioning motor in the front yard, so after being directly identified they proceeded to arrest Ulises Armando HR, 38 years old.

On July 29, members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested a 17-year-old teenager for her alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of robbery. In this case, the officers surprised the teenager when she was leaving a school located at the intersection of Rivera Papaloapan Street and San Isidro Avenue in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision.

The teenager was found to be carrying a couple of bags with cleaning supplies, school supplies and donated groceries, and was arrested.

On July 31, police arrested Joaquín CP, 25, for his alleged responsibility in the crime of robbery against an educational institution.

The arrest was made on Rumorosa and Rosarito streets, in the Puerto La Paz neighborhood, where neighbors accused a man of stealing a rotary hammer from inside a school.

Upon responding to the citizen’s complaint and arriving at the school, they located the man leaving the campus carrying a black plastic suitcase with him. Upon seeing the officers, he tried to run, so he was arrested meters ahead.

