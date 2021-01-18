Schools Survey: Only about half of children and young people feel that there is an adult in the school with whom they can discuss matters that weigh their minds

Children and young people make extensive use of the services of a school nurse, doctor, curator or psychologist and feel that they receive support for their well-being from them. The matter emerges from a recent study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) based on the 2019 School Health Survey.

A large proportion of the students who responded to the school health survey had used one of the above-mentioned student care services in the academic year 2018–2019.

Most had found it easy to access the services, and only a small proportion of young people had not been able to get to the reception despite the company.

THL: n According to a press release on the subject, the use of and provision of student care services varied according to class and level of education and service.

Children and young people had most often visited a nurse for visits according to individual needs. About one in ten had visited a curator and a little less often a psychologist.

Visits according to individual needs refer to visits other than those related to health examinations.

Most of those who attended the health check-up felt that the check-up talked about important issues and listened to the young person’s opinion. Many felt that they had received help and support from various quarters, even though they had only attended a health check-up.

“This shows that health checks are an important form of support for children and young people. In addition, community welfare work has also been successful, ie support has been provided without an individual visit, ”THL’s chief physician Marke Hietanen-Peltola says in a press release.

Only a small proportion of young people, 0–2 per cent, had not had access to professionals from various services despite the company. Girls attended receptions more often than boys.

Part young people in need of student care services felt that they had not received help and support for their well-being. Girls felt more often than boys that they had not received help.

Between 16% and 31% of young people in need of support felt that they had not been supported by a curator and between 18% and 41% without the support of a psychologist, and access to a psychologist’s office was considered the most difficult.

In addition, only about half of the children and young people felt that there was an adult in the school with whom they could discuss matters of weight if necessary.

The school health survey was collected in March – April 2019. It was answered by 4th and 5th grade students in primary education, 8th and 9th grade students, and 1st and 2nd year students in high schools and vocational schools.