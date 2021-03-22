Private schools announced the implementation of three steps to support students and their families in the second semester exams, which end at the end of this week, after receiving complaints related to the failure of the electronic examination system, the inability of students to enter the exam, in addition to the inability of students from the first to sixth grades to sit the exams In the morning period, due to mothers’ busy work, and the presence of more than one student at home.

She explained that she decided to amend the exam times for students from the first to sixth grade, from the morning to the evening period, and to extend the examination time “remotely” to two hours, to correct any technical error in the electronic system, and to give students the opportunity to re-test again, in the event of technical problems. Or electronic while taking the exam.

In detail, the information technology official at a private school in Ras Al Khaimah that applies the American curriculum, Raouf Abdul Majeed, said that at the beginning of the first week of the second semester exams, the school monitored complaints and observations of students and their families during exams, related to the inability of students from the first to sixth grades to take the exams During the morning period, due to their families being busy in the morning, their inability to sit with them and follow them during the examination, and the presence of more than one student at home taking the second semester exams, which creates pressure on the Internet, and the occurrence of technical errors.

He explained that the school decided that student exams would be from the seventh to twelfth semesters during the morning period, from nine o’clock to 11 o’clock in the morning, and that student examinations be from the first to sixth grades from five o’clock to six thirty in the evening, in order to give families the opportunity to follow Her young children during the evening period, and communicating with the school if the examination system exposes any technical malfunctions.

He added that this step contributed to relieving the pressure on the students’ families, reducing the technical problems that occur in the examination system, and helping the school to monitor students while taking exams “remotely”.

The supervisor of the secondary stage in a private school that applies the British curriculum in Ajman indicated that students were given the opportunity to retake the exam in the event of any malfunctions in electronic devices, or a technical malfunction in the school’s examination system. He added that technical errors are possible, due to the poor internet of some families, or the occurrence of pressure on the network in the school, as a result of all students taking the exam at the same time.

He explained that the school continuously monitors students’ technical faults during the exam, and communication with them is done by the Information Technology Department in order to help them solve the technical problem as soon as possible. He pointed out that if the problem continues for a longer time, and the student is not able to take the exam on time, another date will be set, and another opportunity will be given to take the exam the next day.

The deputy director of a private school in Umm Al-Quwain, who preferred not to mention her name, said that the school decided to extend the exam time by two hours instead of an hour and a half, with the aim of giving students sufficient opportunity to answer questions, especially for those who suffer delays in entering the exam system, due to their encountering technical and technical problems during the period the exam.

She explained that the school’s decision came after observing observations from students and their families related to the difficulty of completing the exam on time, due to the pressure on the Internet by them, or because of the presence of more than one student performing the exam at home.

