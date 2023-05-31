The infrastructure conditions in which the public schools of Mazatlán and the rest of the sinaloa They can be worrying, since it is not possible for the schools to be in the best conditions for students to obtain the best academic performance.

Last Monday the family parents from various schools in the municipality raised their voices to demand electricity in the schools, since this service is not even available in some cases because the electricity was stolen cablingand in other cases because even when they have light, turning on fans or air conditioners interrupts the energy Why do you need transformers?

The authorities of the SEPyC They affirm that all the schools will be served, but will there really be enough budget to cover all the needs? This school year is about to end, but they will return in August, when the so-called heatwave season is here.

