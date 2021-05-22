Schools will start monitoring students ’grades from the first to the eighth grade (the first and second cycles) tomorrow, Sunday, on the student grades system” Al-Manhal “, in preparation for the exams at the end of the current school year, as the Emirates Foundation for School Education opened for schools screens of student evaluation and grading monitoring, According to a message that school administrations received from the domain managers last Thursday.

Governmental school administrations directed their teachers to complete the calculation of grades for all assignments, projects, tests and assignments before the end of the current month of May, and to finish monitoring grades and classroom visits to teachers before the end of the same month, in addition to completing classroom visits to teachers, updating teachers’ data on the source, and raising requests Transfer to special education to assess cases of students of determination.

School administrations asked their teachers to finish the curriculum (curriculum) before the end of May, in preparation for the end-of-year exams for the current academic year, for grades four through twelve.

Finally, the Emirates Foundation for School Education set the date for the start of the end-of-year exams for students in grades four to 12, on the eighth to the seventh of next June, after the Foundation took all measures to ensure that students sit for the exams, placing their safety at the top of its priorities, while it starts today. Training exams for the same classes, which will last until the 27th of this month.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

