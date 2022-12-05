Private schools set 12 technical requirements for performing the exams at the end of the first semester for students of the twelfth general and advanced grades, calling on students to bring their tablet computer to the test site, while schools obligated students to wear school uniforms and adhere to a decent appearance throughout the exam days, stressing that they will not The student is allowed to enter the school unless he adheres to the prescribed dress and decent appearance.

In detail, private schools confirmed that the student must bring his own device to the test site according to 12 mechanisms, which are: the computer or tablet (tablet / iPad) only, and it is forbidden to bring a mobile phone, and the device must be 100% charged at home, with It is mandatory to bring the device charger.

And the schools prohibited the device from containing a simcard, confirming the confiscation of any device containing it, noting that the exam can only be opened through the internal network of the school hosting the students.

The operating system must also be updated on the student’s device according to the “Android system”, not less than the fifth version, and the “Apple system” not less than the 12th version.

The instructions included the necessity of using the (Google Chrome) browser as the most suitable browser for the test, and if it is not available, it can be downloaded for free from the Google website, pointing out that each student has a different password for the test, asking not to enter the test before the start of the allotted time to avoid technical problems.

The schools indicated that the exam time is indicated in the schedules attached to the circulars sent to the students’ families, calling for adherence to them, as the exam is closed after the time ends, and there will be no re-examination later, calling on students to download the safe browser on their devices before the exam date, whether for Windows devices or Mac, iOS, or Android.

Examination requirements included adherence to school uniforms, decent appearance, and identification.

Schools banned bringing mobile phones into classes, yards, buses, or to the host school, stressing that secondary school students are allowed to use calculators.

The schools stated that the second semester will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023, provided that the results will be announced as soon as they are issued after the end of the first semester exams.

