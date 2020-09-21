Schools Sixth graders suspected of assaulting a schoolmate in Vantaa – The school received an ambulance in the middle of the day

The case received a lot of attention on social media over the weekend.

Vantaa There was a serious violence at the Kytöpuisto school last week, the city of Vantaa informs.

According to the city, one pupil was subjected to violence by sixth-graders at the school during the break. An ambulance was called to the school and the pupil received the first aid they needed.

Kytöpuisto School is located in the Havukoski district.

The school says that immediately after the situation, it called the police to the scene and started preparations for disciplinary measures. Police have started investigating the case, according to the city.

“Kytöpuisto School tackles all bullying that comes to the attention of adults immediately in accordance with the school’s operating model. In all serious situations, in accordance with the operating model, we also contact the child protection authorities, ”the city informs.

Violence received a lot of attention on social media over the weekend when a relative of a student who was the victim of violence reported the situation on Facebook. The publication was widely commented, for example, in the Vantaa Puskaradio group.