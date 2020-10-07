Schools Should ski holidays be staggered over several weeks due to the corona epidemic? The National Board of Education and the Association of Finnish Municipalities are investigating the matter

Fall vacations this year are focused on two weeks. When Finns travel at home at the same time, there is a risk that the infections will spread.

Board of Education and the Association of Finnish Municipalities are exploring the possibility of staggering school ski holidays more widely than at present.

The issue came up during parliamentary question time at the end of September, when the MP Hanna-Leena Mattila (center) asked whether school autumn and ski holidays should be staggered over several weeks. Mattila justified the matter mainly with the needs of the tourism industry.

On the other hand, also from the point of view of the corona epidemic, the staggering of holidays could prevent the emergence of new clusters of infections, when tourists from all over Finland would not gather so centrally at holiday destinations at the same time.

Now School holidays in schools fall in weeks 42 and 43 throughout Finland, when there is a risk that the coronavirus epidemic will spread with autumn holiday tourists.

For example, in Ylläs on 14–23. several coronary infections were found among travelers in September. The infections spread to more than 14 municipalities across Finland.

A wider staggering of school holidays could be a good solution for the epidemic in the future, says THL’s research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare. Hannu Kiviranta.

“However, there are many other things that affect the timing of the holidays, and THL is not the only one here to take a stand on them,” he says.

About teaching and the director responsible for culture Terhi Päivärinta The Association of Local and Regional Authorities says staggering school holidays is not as simple as it may sound.

“When it comes to autumn holidays, you wouldn’t even have time to do that anymore,” says Päivärinta.

Municipalities can decide on school holidays independently. The law only defines the number of school days and when the school year ends.

According to the Basic Education Act, there are 190 working days in an academic year and the academic year ends on the last working day of the 22nd week.

There are differences between municipalities in the length of autumn leave. The shortest autumn holiday lasts three days, in some municipalities the whole week.

Ski holidays usually last for a whole week and are already staggered over a period of three weeks in weeks 8-10.

The practical background is the recommendation issued by the Association of Finnish Municipalities and the National Board of Education on the staggering of winter holidays by region, Director for Legal Affairs Matti Lahtinen He tells about the Board of Education.

“This practice is still quite well followed today. However, there is no legal obligation to comply with it, ”says Lahtinen.

Should ski holidays then be staggered more, for example for six weeks?

Many municipalities have a long tradition of holiday placement. According to Lahtinen, there is also not much flexibility in the school year.

“It is also affected by the deadlines for joint applications and the examinations for the matriculation examination,” Lahtinen reminds.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left), however, was in favor of clarifying the matter during Question Time.

According to Andersson, this is not a simple change, as it would affect many people’s vacation plans.

“Such a proposal needs to be considered and clarified together with stakeholders. Certainly such a study can be done, ”Andersson said.

Association of Municipalities Päivärinta reminds us that not all families travel on their holidays at all.

“Not everyone has the opportunity for one reason or another, but they spend their school holidays at home,” he says.