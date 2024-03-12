Parents of students informed Emirates Al-Youm that private schools in Sharjah decided to transfer learning remotely yesterday, Monday, due to rainwater accumulation in various areas of the emirate, in order to facilitate the students and their families and spare them traffic congestion, especially in conjunction with the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Private school principals confirmed that the decision to convert distance learning came due to the increasing accumulation of rainwater in several areas in the city of Sharjah, which makes it difficult for students to travel back and forth to school, in addition to allowing sufficient time for students to prepare for the exams at the end of the second semester.

In detail, the parents of students Mona Mahmoud, Amira Saeed, Muhammad Yassin, and Khaled Abdel Fattah confirmed that their children’s schools informed them of the transfer of distance learning yesterday, Monday, due to the effects resulting from the recent weather condition that the country was exposed to, and the presence of rain accumulations in different areas in Sharjah. This hinders the process of students arriving at schools and returning home easily.

The students’ families explained that this is a positive measure by schools, especially in conjunction with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the students’ need to be with their families on the first days of the holy month, in addition to the students’ need for sufficient time to review their lessons in preparation for the exams at the end of the first semester.

For his part, Director of Al-Ma’rifa International School, Samer Sarhan, said: “I myself observed large accumulations of rainwater in areas close to the school’s vicinity and the destinations to which school buses arrive. Consequently, we found that it is difficult for buses and students who come accompanied by their families to easily reach the school, so we decided to divert Studying remotely and postponing the exams that were scheduled for Monday, provided that those exams will be postponed an additional day after that.

Sarhan added to Emirates Today: “The Sharjah Private Education Authority gave us the flexibility to choose the decision regarding school hours on Monday, and accordingly we found that it was better to transfer it remotely, and then we found that this solution was more beneficial to the educational process, as well as transferring exams remotely.” “It loses its value, so we decided to postpone it and resume exams today, Tuesday.”

For his part, the director of the Al-Shuala Educational Foundation, Ibrahim Baraka, said that the institution decided to allow students to stay at home to study starting yesterday, Monday, in preparation for the second semester exams, in addition to monitoring many rainwater accumulations that cause obstruction to the movement of arriving to and leaving school after the end of school hours. School.

Baraka explained that, as part of the preparation for the second semester exams, the school allocated a schedule to review the courses for the end of the second semester exams, which is implemented through the teams program, and stressed the need for all students to attend review classes prepared by teachers to train students on exam patterns and structures.

He pointed out that the second semester exams begin tomorrow, Wednesday, for students of the ministerial curriculum, and therefore the school has allowed the students the freedom to stay at home in preparation for the exams and to prevent wasting time in traffic congestion due to rainwater accumulations.

In turn, the director of Al Nour International School, Dr. Wafa Ayyoush, confirmed that the school staff was in attendance yesterday in preparation for the second semester exams and preparing the school to receive the exams that are scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, while students were allowed to study remotely in conjunction with the approaching exams and due to puddles of water. Rain yesterday.

She added that the school provided the option to inquire about any questions via online programs with specialized teachers, noting that the school is fully preparing by preparing its facilities for the second semester exams.