Private schools in the Northern Emirates have set three conditions for reserving seats for students during the next academic year, provided that priority for registration is given to siblings of students enrolled in the school at various levels of study, to students who left school and decided to return to it after years of studying in other schools, and to outstanding students coming from Other schools, provided that each student obtains outstanding grades in all subjects.

The schools attributed the three conditions to maintaining the distinguished educational level of their students.

Officials in the admission and registration departments, who preferred not to be named, said that private schools have the right to determine the categories of students that are accepted and registered in their classes, to ensure that they maintain the distinguished educational level they enjoy, and the behavior of their students, as the admission of some students is from Other schools may lead to confusing the behavior of these students with the students enrolled in their classes, and thus re-behavior of new students, controlling them inside the classrooms, and exhausting teachers and administrative staff.

They added that the priority of reserving seats will be for siblings of students registered in classes at various levels of schooling, because schools have full knowledge of the families of these students, the behavior of their children registered with them, their academic level, and the extent to which their families interact with the teachers’ directives. Siblings students come to and from school, whether in their parents’ vehicle or through school buses, which leads to shortening the time in transporting them to schools and delivering them to their homes.

They pointed out that one of the conditions for reserving seats is that it will be for old students from the school they left and moved to other schools to return and register again, given that they were established in its classrooms during their study period with it, and that their return will lead to maintaining the educational level of schools, and will be a catalyst. In raising the morale of their other classmates who have studied with them in previous years.

They explained that with regard to the third condition, a seat will be accepted for any outstanding and distinguished student, provided that he has distinguished grades in all subjects in the end of the current academic year certificate, and they pointed out that schools seek to enhance their classrooms with outstanding and distinguished students at all academic levels. during the next academic year.

They stated that schools will open the door to reserve seats for the next academic year, starting next May, and the schools will send messages to the families of the students registered with them, informing them of opening the door to reserve seats in the classrooms, in case they wish to register new children with them, provided that the students’ siblings are accepted. And students wishing to return to school again in the first week, while the second week of next May will be allocated to reserve seats for the rest of the students in the various academic levels.

They added that the aim of organizing the process of reserving seats is to ensure the ease of conducting interviews with students, and receiving them in the registration departments without any crowds, and to ensure that the process of reserving seats and paying their fees passes without any obstacles or exhaustion for the students’ families, noting that it will be approved to reserve seats for new students after The end of school hours is from 2:30 to 5:30.

Reserving seats is for old students from the school they left and decided to return.